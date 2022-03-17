Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, Saudi Arabia to work toward stabilizing crude oil markets

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed Thursday to bolster cooperation on stabilizing global crude oil markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices surging.

Kishida expressed hope for Saudi Arabia's "strong leadership" in bringing calm to the markets amid supply concerns, the prime minister told reporters after speaking by phone with the crown prince.

They also confirmed close coordination in responding to the crisis in Ukraine, Kishida said.

Saudi Arabia is a major oil exporter to Japan, along with the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this week, Kishida also asked the UAE to make "proactive contributions" as an oil producer and agreed with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during phone talks that the two countries will jointly help crude oil markets stabilize.

Soaring fuel and food prices have prompted calls for the Japanese government to take action to ease the financial burden on households when the economy has yet to fully recover from a slump caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

Separately, Kishida held phone talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday to discuss Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

The two leaders agreed to cooperate in dealing with the crisis and promoting reform of the U.N. Security Council, Kishida said. Kenya is currently a nonpermanent member of the council that has permanent member Russia.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

cash card with Visa Debit functionality

For Everyday Cashless Payments!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan, Saudi Arabia to work toward stabilizing crude oil markets

Japan stabilizing crude oil markets? By doing what? Produce more oil?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog