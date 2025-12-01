Japan says comment on Chinese paper's Okinawa sovereignty claims unnecessary

The top government spokesman said Monday he would not comment on a recent Chinese newspaper editorial that questioned Japan's sovereignty over the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, amid a diplomatic rift over the prime minister's remarks on Taiwan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press conference that a response is "unnecessary as there is absolutely no doubt Okinawa is our nation's territory." Japan will continue to refute claims that run contrary to the facts of its policies and positions, he added.

Tokyo and Beijing have been locked in a diplomatic row since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made remarks in parliament last month that suggested a Chinese attack on the self-ruled democratic island Taiwan. She indicated it could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan and trigger a response involving its defense forces.

In its wake, a Nov. 19 editorial in the Global Times, a newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, claimed that "historical and legal disputes over the sovereignty of the Ryukyu Islands have never ceased" since 1879, when Japan absorbed the Ryukyu Kingdom into what is now Okinawa Prefecture.

Situated across the present day Japanese Nansei Islands that extend southwest from Kyushu toward Taiwan, the independent kingdom was centered in Okinawa and maintained a tributary relationship with Chinese emperors.

Today, the prefecture hosts the bulk of U.S. military bases in Japan. China has previously questioned Okinawa's status as a Japanese territory.

The Communist-led government of China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing insists that the issue of Taiwan, which has been governed separately since 1949 due to a civil war, is purely an "internal affair."

© KYODO