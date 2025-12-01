Japan says comment on Chinese paper's Okinawa sovereignty claims unnecessary

The top government spokesman said Monday he would not comment on a recent Chinese newspaper editorial that questioned Japan's sovereignty over the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, amid a diplomatic rift over the prime minister's remarks on Taiwan.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press conference that a response is "unnecessary as there is absolutely no doubt Okinawa is our nation's territory." Japan will continue to refute claims that run contrary to the facts of its policies and positions, he added.
Tokyo and Beijing have been locked in a diplomatic row since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made remarks in parliament last month that suggested a Chinese attack on the self-ruled democratic island Taiwan. She indicated it could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan and trigger a response involving its defense forces.
In its wake, a Nov. 19 editorial in the Global Times, a newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, claimed that "historical and legal disputes over the sovereignty of the Ryukyu Islands have never ceased" since 1879, when Japan absorbed the Ryukyu Kingdom into what is now Okinawa Prefecture.
Situated across the present day Japanese Nansei Islands that extend southwest from Kyushu toward Taiwan, the independent kingdom was centered in Okinawa and maintained a tributary relationship with Chinese emperors.
Today, the prefecture hosts the bulk of U.S. military bases in Japan. China has previously questioned Okinawa's status as a Japanese territory.
The Communist-led government of China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing insists that the issue of Taiwan, which has been governed separately since 1949 due to a civil war, is purely an "internal affair."© KYODO
Rivera
The best to describe this article is JAPAN SCARED to say anything more lesson learned
KP
In another article, I answered a question as to why the PMs stance for Taiwan was so important. In it, I stated that once the PRCs seize Taiwan, that they would then eye the Ryukyu islands, as they have viewed the Ryukyu kingdom as a subservient territory of old China.
This would even be seen in a diorama that used to be set up at Shiori-jo (I don't know if it still is) that depicted a representative of the Chinese emperor granting permission to a Ryukyu king to rein over the kingdom...
This is also why the PRC ghost funds the anti-American protests for pushing the Americans off the island.
Prior to the PRC's militarization of the SCS, I would have seen actions for the Ryukyus as:1. The American military being pushed off of Okinawa. 2. The Ryukyu Islands filing to secede from Japan. 3. The Ryukyu Islands being annexed by the PRC.
Now, I couldn't say. Semantics aside, the bottom line is that the PRC does not want American and Japanese forces that close to Taiwan, where its close proximity makes it easier to supply and defend Taiwan if the PRC were to attack Taiwan militarily.
stick_out_nail
China’s point isn’t entirely unfounded. Japan has repeatedly erased or attempted to erase the identities of groups like the Ryukyu and Ainu, making historical acknowledgment important.
Modern anti-immigrant attitudes can reflect a similar instinct, an ongoing push to erase visible difference in Japanese society.
Peeping_Tom
Sure!
Support for Okinawa independence stands at a "staggering high" 10%!!!
Chōsuke Yara's Okinawa Independence Movement would most likely struggle to fill up 2 buses with supporters.
Shall we ask the people in Xinjiang, Tibet and Taiwan if they want to be part of China too?
"Still, overall support for independence within Okinawa today is limited, with polls showing only about 10% of residents in favor.
Younger Okinawans in particular often approach the issue with nuance, weighing the complexities of independence against economic realities.
“We need to see both sides,” said 22-year-old Miyu Yonashiro, a student at the University of the Ryukyus. “Not just the bad points, but also the good ones.”
"https://theworld.org/stories/2024/11/20/in-okinawa-an-independence-movement-finds-an-unlikely-ally"
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
@stick_out_nail
China is actively erasing Uighurs right now. I bet they'd like to do yhe same to Tibetans as well.
China - the CCP - has no claim to Taiwan as they never had any hand in the country. Old China did, but then there was the cultural revolution that erased the grand history.
More would say that Taiwan is classic china rather than CCP china.
stick_out_nail
I’m not sure why you assume I’d take a pro-Japan or pro-China stance. Both have committed serious crimes against minorities, historically and today. After spending a lot of time in East Asia, I’ve found many East Asian societies to be among the least tolerant societies in the world. Compare that with places like the Philippines, Malaysia, or Indonesia, all of which have large East Asian communities. It’s impossible to imagine Japan, Korea, or China ever accepting Southeast Asians making up 30% of their populations. The current period of calm in East Asia shouldn’t mislead anyone.
I support the freedom movements of the Uyghurs and Tibetans; their struggles deserve far more recognition than they currently receive, arguably more than Taiwan or Okinawa. And if Taiwan undergoes any political shift, addressing the legacy of Han dominance should be a priority, given how little visibility Indigenous peoples have left today.