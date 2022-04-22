Japan says disputed islands illegally occupied by Russia

Japan describes four islands whose ownership it disputes with Moscow as “illegally occupied by Russia” in the latest version of a diplomatic report released Friday, using stronger language to describe the territorial flap than other recent versions and underscoring the chilled relations between the two sides amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The description in the 2022 Diplomatic Bluebook, an annual report on Japan's foreign policy issued by the Foreign Ministry, uses that phrasing for the first time in nearly two decades. Japan, which is struggling to improve ties with Moscow to regain control of the Kurils, which Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, had previously described the dispute in a softer tone.
“The Northern Territories are a group of islands Japan has sovereignty over and an integral part of Japan’s territory, but currently they are illegally occupied by Russia,” the ministry said in the report.
The dispute over the Russian-held islands, which the former Soviet Union seized from Japan at the end of World War II, has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their war hostilities.
The report last used a similar expression in 2003 but had toned down its phrasing until last year, when it described the dispute as “the greatest concern between Japan and Russia” and noted that “Japan has sovereignty” over the islands.
In another territorial dispute, the ministry said the island that Japan calls Takeshima is “illegally occupied” by Seoul, which calls it Dokdo.
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry protested Japan’s “repeated inclusion of unjust sovereignty claims over Dokdo,” calling the island an integral part of South Korean territory. It said Tokyo’s repeated claims are in “no way conducive to efforts to establish a future-oriented relationship between the two sides. Japan-South Korea ties have been also badly strained by historical issues.
Japan has joined other Group of Seven countries in imposing a series of sanctions against Russia. Tokyo is taking a greater role in the international effort against Russia because of its concerns about the impact of the invasion in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive.
Japan has already faced reprisals from Russia, which recently announced the suspension of talks on a peace treaty with Tokyo that included negotiations over the disputed islands.
Japan also seeks to bolster its defense capability and budget as part of a key revision to Japan’s national security strategy expected later this year.
AP writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea contributed to this report.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
28 Comments
Login to comment
tooheysnew
Japan should commence ‘special military operations’ to liberate the islands from the Russian Nazis
ebisen
Atarimae! Obviously, that were taken through force in a war Japan started, not according to some law of Japan. Don't like losing territories? Don't start wars! Simple as that.
Samit Basu
Sadly for Japan, none of Japan's neighbors recognize Japanese claims on Southern Kurils.
vic.M
Russia knows that if Japan had the Islands, the USA would put their bases there against Russia.
Simian Lane
The combined might of the Allies would blow Moscow into smithereens. Pesky Putin would do very well to remember that.
OssanAmerica
Your understanding of the situation is what's simple.
The 4 islands in question have nothing to do with "starting wars". They became Japanese territory through the negotiated Treaty of Shimoda between Russia and Japan. Under the WWII Allied Cairo and Potsdam Declarations, Japan when defeated was to lose territories it had taken through "war and greed". Hence these islands were exempt. Yet, after Japan declared surrender, the USSR invaded the entire Kurile Chain with the intent to invade Hokkaido. The US presence on the Japanese mainland stopped that.
The USSR occupied the 4 islands, rounding up Japanese civilians who had lived there for generations and deported them. Under the 1951 San Franciso Peace Treaty, Japan gave up sovereignty to the Kuriles. But the USSR did not attend, much less sign the Treaty. For that reason hte United States, United Kingdom and the European Parliament consider these 4 islands to be Japanese territory under Russian occupation.
This is all part of the massive Soviet land grab at the very end of WWII. While the Eastern European countries have freed themselves of Soviet/Russian control in the 1990s, they are all today watching in fear as Russia attempts to retakes Ukraine.
Russia has lead Japan on a leash using the hope for a return of the islands and a Peace Treaty with Russia as bait for the last 8 decades. It took Russia's invasion of Ukraine to wake Japan up to just who they are dealing with.
Lamilly
Looks like Japan has a lot of disputed territories
Ingvar
USA specifically ruled out the possibility of guaranteeing they wouldn't put bases there in the event of any Russian territorial concessions. Basically guaranteeing no territorial concessions from Russia at the expense of Japan.
OssanAmerica
China:
"China once supported the Soviet Union's claim over the islands in the 1950s, however, after the Sino-Soviet split in the 1960s, China then turned to support Japanese sovereignty of the islands. After the Sino-Soviet border conflict in 1969, maps published in China began to mark the islands as Japanese territory with a note "Occupied by Russia".
South Korea:
The South Korean government is in a "non-intervention" position in the Russia–Japan conflict.
THOMAS R MOUNTCASTLE
OssanAmerica: An excellent review of the situation. Thank you.
NOMINATION
You must not be living here and could care less about the lives of Japanese people.
kurisupisu
Japan has absolutely no defense against hypersonic missiles, thus the islands belong to Russia and no amount of pronouncements or posturing by Japan will change that for the foreseeable future.
William77
Simian LaneToday 07:15 am JST
You refer to NATO?
Well you are not part of our alliance,so we’re not forced to do your dirt job.
Furthermore the old right wingers at the helm of this very conservative country are showing their true face now that Russia is occupied on the other front.
Same sneaky tactic like Pear Harbour?
Michael Machida
I still think its funny how humans fight over dirt.
Dirk T
It is possible that Russia as we know it could collapse and would, of course, pick itself back up again but in the decades that it would take to do so Japan could seize those islands.
CS
Then try and take them away from them.
The Avenger
I don’t think Japan is going to get much traction with this one.
Nel
This opportunity for big brother to fuel oil to the situation and sold their weapons.
mz16
Oh get a grip Japan. You're never getting them back.
William Bjornson
The problem with 'legality' is that it is very much like 'beauty' and 'morality' and exists almost entirely in the eye of the beholder. And, if 'legality' really meant anything in the Human World and were not just a way to justify the exercise of power by those who make the law, how different so much of our World would be. And, as the old legal saw says, 'possession', of course, is nine-tenths of the law. By that measure, Nihon has a 10% claim...
Andy
Obviously Russian territory, get over it.
Desert Tortoise
Sigh. The US gave the Soviets landing craft specifically to use to take the Kurile Islands from Japan. The Soviet Navy didn't operate landing craft so the US gave them the means to take those islands. The Soviets began the operation to take the Kuriles on 18 August 1945. Japan did not surrender until 2 September 1945 though Hirohito had announced the intention to surrender on 15 August. Keep in mind that on 15 August there was a coup attempt by the IJA and its supporters who opposed surrender led by Major Kenji Hatanaka. Hostilities continued in multiple theaters until 2 September and even then the Allies were unsure the Japanese would really lay down their arms. The reason there were no aircraft carriers in Tokyo Bay that day was they were on alert in the Pacific in case Japan tried to attack the Allied ships in Tokyo Bay. The distrust was very deep.
Japan surrendered the Kurile Islands in the San Francisco treaty. They are legitimately Russian territory now. Japan has no legal claim to any of them.
Desert Tortoise
Japan doesn't begin to have enough amphibious lift capability to take those islands. The Russians have around 4000 - 5000 troops guarding the Kuriles with land based air defense and anti-ship missiles emplaced. Japan has a grand total of three tank landing ships each of which can carry 300 soldiers, their vehicles and a few helicopters. Japan has no long range air to surface or surface to surface missiles with which to bombard the islands defenses before an assault. The whole idea is an ill informed fanboi fantasy.
nandakandamanda
Putin has set us all a shining new standard world order, to grab lands when you see an opportunity. No more Mr Nice Man. Back to Barbaria!
A very unstable future awaits us all.
Addfwyn
Seems like Japan just trying to piggyback on the Russophobic sentiments going on worldwide.
Which...isn't a bad tactic, objectively speaking. I don't think it will actually work, because there's really no standing there and no military backing behind the gesture. Japan surrendered these islands and lost any legitimate claim they had to them already. Maybe they hope they can leverage some kind of international pressure, but I really do doubt it.
gintonic
Desert T - interesting info, thanks for clarifying the events.
Sigh. The US gave the Soviets landing craft specifically to use to take the Kurile Islands from Japan. The Soviet Navy didn't operate landing craft so the US gave them the means to take those islands. The Soviets began the operation to take the Kuriles on 18 August 1945. Japan did not surrender until 2 September 1945 though Hirohito had announced the intention to surrender on 15 August. Keep in mind that on 15 August there was a coup attempt by the IJA and its supporters who opposed surrender led by Major Kenji Hatanaka. Hostilities continued in multiple theaters until 2 September ....Japan surrendered the Kurile Islands in the San Francisco treaty. They are legitimately Russian territory now. Japan has no legal claim to any of them.
Obviously, that were taken through force in a war Japan started, not according to some law of Japan. Don't like losing territories? Don't start wars! Simple as that.
Yep.
The 4 islands in question have nothing to do with "starting wars"
Au contraire - peasant logic says if Japan didnt start the Pacific war it would not have been in a position to lose them to the Soviets. Simples.
Sven Asai
Of course they are Japanese and currently occupied by Russia. They have to be given back without any discussion needed. After that, there is the time for negotiations, about the rest of Kuril Islands up to Kamchatka plus Sakhalin/Kurafuto Southern part, as a package and to be fairly and interest driven distributed. That’s even independent or parallel to any formal peace treaty negotiations or signing. Buy yourself a good atlas or world map and you’ll see that clearly, weather a new atlas from the bookstore shelves or an old school atlas from during Iron curtain times and even USSR influenced, all show that geographical situation clearly and equally.
itsonlyrocknroll
Kuril Islands dispute between Russia and Japan
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-pacific-11664434
Japan was forced to renounce all claim to the Islands....
That doesn't negate the fact….
In 1855, Russia and Japan signed the Treaty of Shimoda, which gave Japan ownership of the four southern islands and Russia ownership of everything to the north.
I submit the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty signed between US and Japan should be tested at the ICJ, Russian never signed the treaty.
The rub is Russian Government have little or no respect for international law.
The Putin regime have committed heinous war crimes in Ukraine. genocide, revelling in the murder of innocent families’ men women children tortured before execution.
It is fortunate that the 17,000 Japanese residents were deported and not slaughtered.
Don’t believe for a moment the Island chain is Russian territory, it never was or will be.
The Russians are illegal squatters. No more no less
OssanAmerica
IF this IF that. If the USSR hadn't unilaterally broken it's Non-Aggression Pact with Japan the islands would not have been taken. If the US and UK hadn't pushed Stalin to attack Japan, they would not have been taken. Under the Allies own declarations, that only territories "taken by war or greed" were to be taken away from Japan, and that Allied nations were not to take more territory that was taken from them, the USSR literally "stole" these 4 islands. And the West sees it that way.