Japan says it, not S Korea, should have taken action on Russian plane

Japan on Tuesday criticized South Korea for taking action against a Russian plane over what Japan says is its airspace, after Japan lodged a protest against both South Korea and Russia over the incident.
"Takeshima is Japan's territory," Foreign Minister Taro Kono told a news conference, referring to an island claimed by both South Korea and Japan. South Korea calls the island Dokdo.
"It is Japan that should take action against the Russian plane that entered its airspace. It is incompatible with Japan's stance that South Korea takes steps on that," Kono said.
South Korean warplanes fired hundreds of warning shots at the Russian military aircraft that entered South Korean airspace on Tuesday, South Korean defense officials said, while Russia denied violating any airspace and accused South Korean pilots of being reckless.
The Japanese government has lodged a protest against South Korea and Russia, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.
"In light of Japan's stance regarding sovereignty over Takeshima, the South Korean military aircraft's having carried out warning shots is totally unacceptable and extremely regrettable," the top government spokesman said.
"We lodged a stern protest with South Korea and firmly demanded the prevention of a recurrence," he told a regular news conference, when asked specifically about Tokyo's protest against South Korea.
Two Russian bombers and two Chinese bombers entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) together early on Tuesday, South Korea's defense ministry said.
A separate Russian early warning and control aircraft later twice violated South Korean airspace over the disputed island just after 9 a.m., according to the South Korean military.
Yubaru
I give the Korean's credit for having the cojones to fire warning shots at the plane! If it had been the Japanese, by the time they got an "ok" to fire the jet sent up to confront the plane would have crashed from lack of fuel!
Chip Star
If it was Japan's responsibility, why didn't Japan do anything?
OssanAmerica
It is Japan's fault for deliberately not patrolling the area to avoid conflicts with South Korea. Granted, the Liancourt Rocks are Japanese from Japan's perspective. And they are South Korean from South Korea's perspective. In truth both the ROKAF and JASDF should have jointly challenged the Russian intruders. At least from a U.S. perspective. But the only reason that isn't happening is because South Korea maintains it's chip-on-the-shoulder anti-Japan political agenda that had resulted in the current frosty relations. South Koreans need to ask themselves whether hating Japan is more important than protecting their country. This is incongruous as Japan is not South Korea's enemy, it's just tired of being treated like one.
AlexBecu
If Japan fired at planes entering from China and Russia hundreds of times a year we would end up with a war on our hands.
This type of patrols are annoying, not welcomed even by Japan, but becoming aggressive and firing shots with the possibility of aircraft being lost and pilots dead, it's dumb.
SaikoPhysco
Interesting.... this incident could have proven to be a nice diversion from Japan's Trade Dispute with S. Korea but Japan instead decided to also have issue with S. Korea on this. To me this shows that Japan wants to keep the trade dispute on the front burner.
kurisupisu
Japan’s airforce just sit back and let the Koreans defend your sovereignty lol!
Samit Basu
@OssanJapan
Japan can't. It was the USA that drew the KADIZ line in 1951, and even back then the US understood the Liancourt Rocks to be a Korean territory and included it within the KADIZ line.
Japan accepted the US decision and drew the JADIZ line outside of the KADIZ line in the 1960s.
Alex80
Russia denied violating any airspace. I wonder why we should trust the Koreans.
Chip Star
Why should we trust the Russians? Not to mention it's both the Koreans and Japanese claiming the Russians violated the airspace over Liancourt Rocks.
Heckleberry
Then why didn't you?
Alex80
@Chip Star: again, why should we trust the Koreans rather than the Russians? Why should we trust the Americans rather than Iran? The problem is the same. Why shouldn't we consider both the points of view when things like this happen?
Heckleberry
@Alex80 - Japan is also claiming the Russians violated their airspace. So Japanese are not trustworthy in your opinion? Good to know.
"It is Japan that should take action against the Russian plane that entered its airspace. It is incompatible with Japan's stance that South Korea takes steps on that," Kono said.
quercetum
You might think “then why didn’t you?” Japan did well in exercising restraint. This isn’t neglect or incompetence but being calm and not adding fuel to the fire.
kurisupisu
The Koreans are quite literally cousins of the Japanese-If we can’t trust cousins then who can we trust?
Alex80
It's rather weird Russia starts to annoy South Korea when only some days ago, it looked like it could supply South Korea of one material for its chip making industry.
Chip Star
We should consider all points of view, but that's not what your original post said.
Alex80
@Heckleberry: of course, in this case, I doubt also about Japanese claims against Russia. But at least Japan didn't take any action, only complained.
Alex80
@Chip Star: my original post is based on the fact all comments posted before mine trusted the Korean claims and supported their aggressive action. Again, we should consider both the points of view. And, again, I wonder why should Russia annoy South Korea right now, when only some days ago it offered to supply some material to Korean chip makers?
thepersoniamnow
Yubaru
Firing rounds is not Japans style and thankfully so.
Did you know that Russia in the 80s or 90s shot down a Korean Plane with over 200 Koreans and killed them all? It also supported the North in the war.
Its not cajones. Its knowing history.
Burning Bush
There's a difference between territorial waters (12 nautical miles from the coastline) and a so-called ADIZ.
According to international law, countries have no right of engagement in their ADIZ.
The Russian plane was an unarmed maritime research plane on a routine, planned multi-national mission in neutral waters.
Legally, the SK pilots should be charged with attempted murder.
gogogo
Well done to Russia for triggering two countries at the same time.
Sh1mon M4sada
Kono san missed it completely!
Russia and China joining hands to exert defacto controls over contested airspace, teasing out a reaction from below, and Kono san chooses to fight the Koreans on the ground instead of leading a coalition with the Koreans to defend airspace that they are both claiming.
True leadership qualities there! NOT. Suggests Abe san politely ask Kono san to leave foreign relation to someone else and join the cast of the Thunderbirds as a new career (he's got the eyebrows already).
Akie
Asian threesome.
Joeintokyo
The Koreans probably fired on the Russians not to warn them away, but to demonstrate that Dokdo is THEIR territory. I wouldn't be surprised if the Koreans gave advanced warning to the Russians that they were going to "fire" on them.
pacificwest
@Samit Basu
The USA has never accept or "understood" Takeshima is Korean territory.
Even you know that.
I don't know how you people can spend your lives online posting the exact opposite of the truth, day in, day out.
It will rot your soul out eventually.
Samit Basu
Some tidbit.
During the ADIZ showdown, the ROKAF sent out 18 fighter jets, JASDF 10.
It turns out that the ROKAF can send out far more fighter jets than the JASDF can during times like this.
This gap is set to increase further over the next decade, as the ROKAF switches over to domestically produced KFX jets while JASDF switches to the F-35 with a notoriously low readiness rate(Currently at 30~50%).
Not only the JASDF will have half the number of fighter jets relative to the ROKAF, but the fleet readiness will be far lower(80% for the ROKAF vs 50% for JASDF).
Russia and China will then decide that Japan would be an easier picking than Korea and target the weaker country of the US alliance.
drlucifer
Kono is too arrogant and unfit to be foreign minister.
Alfie Noakes
Totally. This was a long-planned joint mission by Russian and Chinese planes:
"Russia carried out what it said was its first long-range joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region with China on Tuesday, a mission that triggered hundreds of warning shots, according to South Korean officials, and a strong protest from Japan.
The flight by two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers, backed up by a Russian A-50 early warning plane and its Chinese counterpart, a KJ-2000, marks a notable ramping-up of military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow."
There's a far more informative Reuters article here:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-southkorea-russia-aircraft-idUSKCN1UI072
Which contains a rather disturbing quote:
"Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and a former colonel in the Russian army, predicted Russian-Chinese joint air patrols would soon be common in the region.
“Such patrols will become a regular feature under a new agreement soon to be signed between Moscow and Beijing,” Trenin said on Twitter. “Russo-Chinese entente grows thicker.”"
Not good news for the region, to put it mildly.
yaponezy
Funny how the Japanese government belatedly comes up with a story saying that they scrambled jets to intercept the Russian and Chinese planes to show its people that Dokdo is its territory. So where were they Abe?