Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mitsubishi F-2 fighters of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force fly during a review over Sagami Bay in November. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Japan says it scrambled jets to monitor Chinese aircraft carrier operations

28 Comments
TOKYO

Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval maneuvers and flight operations in the Pacific.

Japan monitored the operations after the Chinese naval group, which included missile destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima island into the Western Pacific from the East China Sea on Dec 16, Japan's Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

Before returning the same way on Sunday, the Chinese carrier conducted more than 300 take-offs and landings of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, added the ministry, which did not report any incursions into Japanese territorial waters or skies.

While China has conducted similar operations in the past, including one in May, the latest large-scale military drills close to Japanese islands come after Japan announced it would double defence spending over the next five years in a bid to deter China from using its military to push territorial claims in the region, including against neighbouring Taiwan.

Japan also reported that it had detected flights by a Chinese WZ-7 drone close to Miyakojima on Sunday and again on Monday, the first time it has spotted the high-altitude drone in the area.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

28 Comments
Login to comment

That the Ukrainlan aircraft carry ,China bought saying it was gonna be a floating casino

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

They should practice I guess.

They haven’t ever won any wars.

-2 ( +10 / -12 )

Doubling the Japanese defense budget could not have been expected to stop China from displays of aggression. That's why they call it an arms race.

-4 ( +6 / -10 )

If China, Japan and Korea were friends, they would be unstoppable..

That the Ukrainlan aircraft carry ,China bought saying it was gonna be a floating casino

That was the first, followed by the Shandong and Fujian, which are MADE IN CHINA, and three more to be built before 2030..

3 ( +9 / -6 )

China should have a taste of its own medicine and be tailed constantly by Japanese vessels and buzzed by aircraft. So much for a country that is reeling from COVID, all that fuel spent could've been used elsewhere.

2 ( +10 / -8 )

China has every right under international law, to carry out these maneuvers. Meanwhile, Japan is spending trillions on American war planes and missiles.

-1 ( +11 / -12 )

This makes it very clear why China wants the Province of Taiwan as a naval base and why the hegemonic US is desperate to stop it from happening.

-8 ( +5 / -13 )

which did not report any incursions into Japanese territorial waters or skies.

so basically we are aggressively harassing our neighbor.

And the cost of this harassment is never mentioned. I know fighter jets use $40,000 an hour in fuel, but I can’t find figures on running a warship full of crew. Help anyone?

-5 ( +7 / -12 )

Why not just land a jet or two on the aircraft carrier, break out a bottle of sake, and be friends?

2 ( +7 / -5 )

And China asks why Japan is going to double the defense budget.

3 ( +8 / -5 )

thepersoniamnowToday 07:15 am JST

They should practice I guess.

> They haven’t ever won any wars

Ok, first point: that's not true. Japan has "won" wars in it's distant past.

2nd point: any war with China will include the US and Russia, and just who do you think will "win" that one?

Let me help you with the answer:

NO ONE!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It is a frequent practice to create an external event of "threat" to draw attention from internal problems. China has been under serious internal problems by excess of control and lack of effective measures against covid-19 and so needs to make such type of actions to try to divert people focus. Incredibly sad.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

so basically we are aggressively harassing our neighbor.

Not at all. We are carefully watching what a military does in their exercises in international airspace and international waters. China does the same.

Learning about exercises is good for both sides and can prevent future misunderstandings.

If you think it costs too much to watch, just wait until it isn't just watching. Then the costs will be 1000x higher.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Gee, we saw that one year Trump paid zero US taxes while paying a big tax return to China. I'm sure that the money he paid to China contributed to China's defense budget.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

It is a frequent practice to create an external event of "threat" to draw attention from internal problems. China has been under serious internal problems by excess of control and lack of effective measures against covid-19 and so needs to make such type of actions to try to divert people focus. Incredibly sad.

The only thing incredibly sad is the ridiculously small size of the Japanese military and how it can't defend itself !

-9 ( +2 / -11 )

Nice carrier ya got there China. Wouldn't want anything to happen to it, would ya?

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Ken Holmcomb

As a Japanese I am well aware that Japan has won and lost wars.

Assuming Russia is even able to help China besides Nukes.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

added the ministry, which did not report any incursions into Japanese territorial waters or skies.

﻿So basically, China were doing their own business.

They should practice I guess

They haven’t ever won any wars

Is that what your Japanese history books taught you?

If China, Japan and Korea were friends, they would be unstoppable..

Japanese & Korean overlord in Washington won't permit that..

any war with China will include the US and Russia

The US? The most America will do would be selling their missiles & providing intelligence, all the while their vassal states doing the dirty jobs for them

It is a frequent practice to create an external event of "threat" to draw attention from internal problems

Yup, that's what Japanese politicians are practicing right now.

Assuming Russia is even able to help China besides Nukes.

Assuming the US is even able to help Japan besides selling missiles & providing intelligence.

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

Fair enough, fair enough! When the Japanese carrier "Kaga", the dive bombers on board take off and bombed Shanghai in 1937 after Marco Polo bridge shootings, the Chinese people were as anxiety to seek for bomb shelters. History is fair sometimes but not for everyone!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Good of them to confirm to China they're concerned

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Japan says it scrambled jets to monitor Chinese aircraft carrier operations

A phone call would have been cheaper. It Japan is curious about China's military exercises, why not just ask? Kishida and Xi did agree to work on improving their relations.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

After Russia's "No we aren't going to invade we're just doing exercises" routine in February 2022, any military exercises carried out by autocratic nations close to any country's borders needs to be watched carefully.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

elephant200Today  11:38 am JST

Fair enough, fair enough! When the Japanese carrier "Kaga", the dive bombers on board take off and bombed Shanghai in 1937 after Marco Polo bridge shootings, the Chinese people were as anxiety to seek for bomb shelters. History is fair sometimes but not for everyone!

History goes around and around. Those Imperial Japanese Navy dive bombers were attacking the People's Republic of China in 1937. Which today in 2023 is cheering on Japan's military upgrading.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

This makes it very clear why China wants the Province of Taiwan as a naval base and why the hegemonic US is desperate to stop it from happening.

That's unfortunate then that China can't get it without committing warcrimes or ending it's criminal party rule. Guess it will have to live without it.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Assuming the US is even able to help Japan besides selling missiles & providing intelligence.

Those F-35s do work I'm pretty sure unlike everything Russia has ever produced, apparently.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

China has every right under international law, to carry out these maneuvers.

And Japan has every right under international law, to monitor those maneuvers.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

May i also propose among the comments here?

That whatever/all, that the Chinese are doing in the East/South China sea, are in response to what the American have created, the island chains, around China, which will be used, if required, to impose an embargo, like the one around Cuba.

So, if the American removed these island chains, then all the East Asia Countries can work together, using their resources, more trade etc, etc, to improve their peoples life, instead of buying more arms etc, etc.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Interesting read about the Chinese WZ-7 mentioned in the last paragraph.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/japanese-fighters-intercept-chinas-high-flying-wz-7-drone-for-first-time

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel