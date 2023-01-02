Japan says it scrambled jets to monitor Chinese aircraft carrier operations

Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval maneuvers and flight operations in the Pacific.
Japan monitored the operations after the Chinese naval group, which included missile destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima island into the Western Pacific from the East China Sea on Dec 16, Japan's Ministry of Defense said in a press release.
Before returning the same way on Sunday, the Chinese carrier conducted more than 300 take-offs and landings of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, added the ministry, which did not report any incursions into Japanese territorial waters or skies.
While China has conducted similar operations in the past, including one in May, the latest large-scale military drills close to Japanese islands come after Japan announced it would double defence spending over the next five years in a bid to deter China from using its military to push territorial claims in the region, including against neighbouring Taiwan.
Japan also reported that it had detected flights by a Chinese WZ-7 drone close to Miyakojima on Sunday and again on Monday, the first time it has spotted the high-altitude drone in the area.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
28 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
That the Ukrainlan aircraft carry ,China bought saying it was gonna be a floating casino
thepersoniamnow
They should practice I guess.
They haven’t ever won any wars.
obladi
Doubling the Japanese defense budget could not have been expected to stop China from displays of aggression. That's why they call it an arms race.
TokyoLiving
If China, Japan and Korea were friends, they would be unstoppable..
That was the first, followed by the Shandong and Fujian, which are MADE IN CHINA, and three more to be built before 2030..
Toshihiro
China should have a taste of its own medicine and be tailed constantly by Japanese vessels and buzzed by aircraft. So much for a country that is reeling from COVID, all that fuel spent could've been used elsewhere.
Andy
China has every right under international law, to carry out these maneuvers. Meanwhile, Japan is spending trillions on American war planes and missiles.
deanzaZZR
This makes it very clear why China wants the Province of Taiwan as a naval base and why the hegemonic US is desperate to stop it from happening.
Rodney
so basically we are aggressively harassing our neighbor.
And the cost of this harassment is never mentioned. I know fighter jets use $40,000 an hour in fuel, but I can’t find figures on running a warship full of crew. Help anyone?
Danielsan
Why not just land a jet or two on the aircraft carrier, break out a bottle of sake, and be friends?
Kingofhearts
And China asks why Japan is going to double the defense budget.
Ken Holcomb
Ok, first point: that's not true. Japan has "won" wars in it's distant past.
2nd point: any war with China will include the US and Russia, and just who do you think will "win" that one?
Let me help you with the answer:
NO ONE!
Makoto Shimizu
It is a frequent practice to create an external event of "threat" to draw attention from internal problems. China has been under serious internal problems by excess of control and lack of effective measures against covid-19 and so needs to make such type of actions to try to divert people focus. Incredibly sad.
theFu
Not at all. We are carefully watching what a military does in their exercises in international airspace and international waters. China does the same.
Learning about exercises is good for both sides and can prevent future misunderstandings.
If you think it costs too much to watch, just wait until it isn't just watching. Then the costs will be 1000x higher.
lordoflys
Gee, we saw that one year Trump paid zero US taxes while paying a big tax return to China. I'm sure that the money he paid to China contributed to China's defense budget.
Awa no Gaijin
The only thing incredibly sad is the ridiculously small size of the Japanese military and how it can't defend itself !
Algernon LaCroix
Nice carrier ya got there China. Wouldn't want anything to happen to it, would ya?
thepersoniamnow
Ken Holmcomb
As a Japanese I am well aware that Japan has won and lost wars.
Assuming Russia is even able to help China besides Nukes.
Darius R.
So basically, China were doing their own business.
Is that what your Japanese history books taught you?
Japanese & Korean overlord in Washington won't permit that..
The US? The most America will do would be selling their missiles & providing intelligence, all the while their vassal states doing the dirty jobs for them
Yup, that's what Japanese politicians are practicing right now.
Assuming the US is even able to help Japan besides selling missiles & providing intelligence.
elephant200
Fair enough, fair enough! When the Japanese carrier "Kaga", the dive bombers on board take off and bombed Shanghai in 1937 after Marco Polo bridge shootings, the Chinese people were as anxiety to seek for bomb shelters. History is fair sometimes but not for everyone!
ian
Good of them to confirm to China they're concerned
Fredrik
A phone call would have been cheaper. It Japan is curious about China's military exercises, why not just ask? Kishida and Xi did agree to work on improving their relations.
OssanAmerica
After Russia's "No we aren't going to invade we're just doing exercises" routine in February 2022, any military exercises carried out by autocratic nations close to any country's borders needs to be watched carefully.
OssanAmerica
History goes around and around. Those Imperial Japanese Navy dive bombers were attacking the People's Republic of China in 1937. Which today in 2023 is cheering on Japan's military upgrading.
TaiwanIsNotChina
That's unfortunate then that China can't get it without committing warcrimes or ending it's criminal party rule. Guess it will have to live without it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Those F-35s do work I'm pretty sure unlike everything Russia has ever produced, apparently.
James
And Japan has every right under international law, to monitor those maneuvers.
OKuniyoshi
May i also propose among the comments here?
That whatever/all, that the Chinese are doing in the East/South China sea, are in response to what the American have created, the island chains, around China, which will be used, if required, to impose an embargo, like the one around Cuba.
So, if the American removed these island chains, then all the East Asia Countries can work together, using their resources, more trade etc, etc, to improve their peoples life, instead of buying more arms etc, etc.
nandakandamanda
Interesting read about the Chinese WZ-7 mentioned in the last paragraph.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/japanese-fighters-intercept-chinas-high-flying-wz-7-drone-for-first-time