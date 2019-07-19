Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan says S Korea must rebuild trust to facilitate talks on trade

0 Comments
TOKYO

South Korea has to rebuild trust with Japan in a deepening bilateral row, a Japanese government official said on Friday, adding that trade curbs Japan has put on South Korea do not threaten global high-tech supply chains.

"If a relationship of trust is not rebuilt, it will be difficult to have a dialogue on trade management and policy," Jun Iwamatsu, director of trade control policy at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry told a news conference.

Export curbs imposed by Japan this month have had absolutely no impact on global supply chains, Iwamatsu said.

A row over compensation for Korean forced laborers has spilled over into trade between the two U.S. allies in high-tech materials used to make memory chips and screens.

Relations been the neighbors have been difficult for decades because of South Korean resentment of Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girl’s Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 29, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Survey Reveals Japanese People’s Creative Uses for Rental Cars

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Summer Vacation 2019: Fun Places & Events In Tokyo To Take The Kids

Savvy Tokyo