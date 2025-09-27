 Japan Today
Japan says new steps could be taken against Israel over Gaza war

NEW YORK

Japan will take new steps against Israel if it makes unilateral moves deemed as undermining the prospects of a two-state solution, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said.

Iwaya, who is visiting New York, told a press conference on Thursday that Japan continues to recognize that Israeli actions such as the expansion of military operations and restrictions on humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip are "absolutely unacceptable."

"If we determine that such actions have reached a point where they undermine the foundation for a two-state solution, Japan will take new steps. That is our position," he said, while refraining from mentioning what those measures could be.

Earlier this week, Japan did not join the growing list of countries that formally recognize Palestine, with more Western states doing so during the ongoing U.N. General Assembly session.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who was in New York for about 24 hours through Thursday, and Iwaya explained at the annual gathering that what matters most is to ensure Palestine can durably coexist in peace with Israel.

Underscoring that Japan upholds its long-standing support for a two-state solution, they said the question is not whether to recognize Palestinian statehood, but when.

