Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida's U.S. visit could come before yearend

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Friday Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could possibly visit the United States for a meeting with President Joe Biden before the end of the year.

"We are seeking to make arrangements so that the summit meeting will be realized as soon as possible, including within this year," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a regular news conference.

But the spokesman also said, "no decision has been made regarding the specifics of the timing."

Kishida, who became prime minister a month ago, had a brief conversation with Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, during which the two agreed to enhance the bilateral alliance and closely cooperate toward a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's assertiveness in the region.

It was Kishida's first in-person meeting with Biden as Japanese leader. They held phone talks after Kishida was elected prime minister by parliament on Oct 4.

Kishida said after the meeting that he agreed with Biden to meet again at the earliest date possible, which could be later this year, to have more "thorough" discussions.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why did Keshida jet fly on Russia to Scotland, I saw the GPS path online

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo