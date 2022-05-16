Japan says Sakhalin energy projects do not contradict Russia sanctions

Japan has no plan to pull out of two major energy projects off the Russian island of Sakhalin and the policy does not contradict the slew of sanctions it placed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior government official said Sunday.
"If we give up our stakes and Russia gets them," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on an NHK television, energy imports could be "more costly" for Japan in the long term.
He also said if Japan's stakes in the Sakhalin 1 and 2 oil and liquefied natural gas projects are obtained by other countries, there is a possibility that those not imposing sanctions against Russia will benefit.
With other Group of Seven major developed countries, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has recently said Japan will ban Russian oil imports "in principle."
But Kishida has noted the projects on Sakhalin, a large island north of the Japanese archipelago, are important in terms of energy security.
Asked about the likelihood of Japan tightening its sanctions against Russia by phasing out or banning LNG imports from the resource-rich country, Kihara said the government will "think about how to deal with it when it becomes necessary" in light of the unity of the G7, including Britain, Germany and the United States.
Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda, however, has suggested it would be challenging for Japan and European countries to ban Russian LNG imports in the near future unless alternative suppliers can be found.
In 2021, Russian exports made up over 40 percent of the LNG consumed in the European Union, while resource-poor Japan relied on Russia for about 9 percent of its total LNG imports.
Foreign ministers from the G7 released a statement on Saturday saying that they are poised to roll out additional sanctions on Russia amid its war on Ukraine that has now lasted nearly three months.
"We reaffirm our determination to further increase economic and political pressure on Russia, continuing to act in unity," the ministers said after a meeting in Weissenhaus in northern Germany.© KYODO
Mr Kipling
The hard reality is Japan just like much of Europe needs Russian gas, oil and fertilizer, Russia's main exports. The result being that sanctions are never going to work. If the sanctions were to work and "destroy" the Russian economy, Russia has the option to turn off the taps and watch the world economy plummet too.
Samit Basu
I am sorry, but this does violate US and EU sanctions.
dagon
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara's statements are perfect examples of cognitive dissonance.
Add this to Japan Tobacco in Russia, Western oligarchs and financials complicit with Russian oligarchs and all the other arrangements of convenience to help the G7 Davos oligarchs maintain their bottom lines while moralizing about Russian barbarism.
Bronco
Any energy that Japan turns away will simply be redirected to China.
More gas in China means cheaper energy for Chinese industry and more expensive costs for Japanese industry.
Russia doesn't care, they still sell everything they produce.
It's just a matter of who gets the energy.
garymalmgren
E
These sanctions are unilateral. Japan had no voice in their formulation or application.
Energy security?
Those "other countries" would be China.
Handing over (gratis) to China gas production operations in the Russian Far East would not hurt Russia in the least. It would help China and Russia to become more economically interdependent.
kurisupisu
Due to the shortsightedness of the Japanese government there is nothing that can be done but to hold onto the bloody Russians hand.
Russia has resources in Japans backyard that the Japanese need.
Telling us that it is ok to be involved with a regime that blows up children and shots people in the backs is not convincing though...
diagonalslip
not to worry, Harrods is sanctioning Russians in Britain by refusing to sell them items priced above £300. that'll show 'em! （＾＿－）
thepersoniamnow
Japan must secure its own energy and food sources in an ever more uncertain future.
We are fortunate to have one of the largest and most powerful Navy’s on earth. Maybe second most powerful.