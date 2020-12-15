Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Monday, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Photo: AP
politics

Japan says it is seeking closer ties with U.S. after Biden's win affirmed

TOKYO

Japan is seeking to strengthen ties with the United States and work closely toward realizing its vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday, after Joe Biden's win in the Nov 3 presidential election was affirmed.

Noting a vote on Monday by Electoral College voters from each of the U.S. states confirming Biden's victory over Donald Trump, Japan's top government spokesman said Tokyo believes there will be no change in its strong relationship with Washington after the next U.S. president is sworn in on Jan 20.

"We hope to make Japan-U.S. relations even stronger and to work even more closely with President-elect Biden to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Kato said at a regular press conference.

Other members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet also expressed their eagerness to work with their U.S. counterparts.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he hopes to "quickly liaise" with Biden's Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken once he is formally appointed and work together in many fields to bolster bilateral ties.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said he anticipates Lloyd Austin, Biden's pick for defense secretary, "would greatly contribute to further developing the strong Japan-U.S. relations."

Saying Austin has great expertise in the defense and security fields, Kishi voiced his intent to hold talks, including a teleconference, with Austin soon after he assumes his post.

