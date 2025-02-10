Japan says it will watch U.S. moves over ICC, but stops short of criticism

Japan said Monday it will carefully monitor developments related to the International Criminal Court after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order sanctioning the court's officials over what he described as illegitimate acts targeting the United States and Israel.

Asked why Japan opted out of a recent joint statement by nearly 80 countries criticizing the U.S. move and throwing support behind the ICC, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the government made the decision "after weighing various factors comprehensively."

"We will continue to closely watch developments with serious concern," Hayashi told a regular press briefing.

Trump signed the executive order last week, saying that the United States and its close ally Israel have been the target of "illegitimate and baseless actions" by the ICC, referring to arrest warrants it issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former Israeli defense minister.

Sanctions could include restricting entry into the United States by ICC officials, employees and their family members, the U.S. government said.

The joint statement issued Friday by dozens of nations, including Japan's Group of Seven peers -- Britain, Canada, Germany and France -- said the U.S. sanctions eroded the international rule of law and expressed regret over what it called attempts to undermine the court's independence, integrity and impartiality.

The ICC's head Tomoko Akane has separately criticized the U.S. decision. While the United States is not a member of the ICC, Trump's return to the White House has raised concerns about its diminishing engagement with existing multilateral organizations.

Japan's decision not to join the chorus of criticism came around the same time as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held his first in-person meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington and agreed to bolster bilateral ties.

