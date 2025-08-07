 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Veronaa
politics

Japan says U.S. has promised to fix double tariff oversight

6 Comments
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO

The U.S. government on Thursday promised to amend a presidential executive order to remove overlapping tariffs on Japanese goods, Tokyo's trade negotiator said, after talks in Washington to fix what he called a "regrettable" oversight.

In those discussions, Ryosei Akazawa urged U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to ensure that a 15% levy agreed last month on Japanese imports was not stacked on goods, such as beef, that are subject to higher tariffs.

They explained they would amend a July 31 presidential order, which included a no-stacking provision for the European Union but not Japan, and also refund excess duties collected, Akazawa said.

Lutnick and Bessent also said Trump would lower auto tariffs to 15% from 27.5% in a separate executive order, in line with the trade agreement reached by the two countries last month.

"Frankly, I did not expect to be visiting the U.S. again so soon after my last trip," said Akazawa, who has travelled to Washington nine times since April.

The U.S. Treasury and Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the meetings with Akazawa.

The further clarity on U.S. tariffs as well as strong corporate earnings pushed Japan's broad Topix index to a record over the key psychological mark of 3,000 points.

Much of what Akazawa negotiated in July during his previous visit to Washington, including directly with Trump, was never put into a signed document. That created confusion in Tokyo and fears that some Japanese companies could face higher tariffs than anticipated.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been criticized by his opponents for not crafting a joint statement with Trump on the trade deal. Ishiba, who is under pressure from some in his party to step down after last month's upper house election loss, said he chose not to do so to speed the agreement's implementation.

To clinch the trade deal, the Japanese premier agreed to raise investment in the U.S. by as much as $550 billion through government-backed loans and guarantees for projects that benefited both countries.

Trump later compared that to a baseball player's signing bonus that Washington could invest as it liked.

Akazawa declined to say whether he discussed the investment pledge with Lutnick and Bessent.

Japan "will continue to maintain close communication with the U.S. side at various levels," the government said in a statement.

6 Comments
Can't even get their executive orders right. Maybe the autopen should handle it.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Much of what Aizawa negotiated in July with Trump wasn’t put in the agreement….but instead they added a double tariff….

LOL…you can’t make this stuff up. Complete incompetence just like in 2017 with USMCA.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Much of what Aizawa negotiated i

Yeah.... even worse, who IS Aizawa???? where did that person come from? Why Aizawa represented the negotiation when Akazawa is supposed to be leading it from the Japan side??

An investigation on this Aizawa person hast to be done urgenlty!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oversight no tariffs on purchasers of Russian gas in this case?

They get over 10% of their baseload from Sakhalin-2.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The buffoonery and incompetence of this administration would be laughable if it wasn't hurting so many people, both in America and globally.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe a month ago, Trumps tariffs on various countries had changed 50 times.

Wonder what the count is now ?

Stable genius at work.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

