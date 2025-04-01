 Japan Today
Unlike in Trump's first term, Japan has failed to win exemptions on tariffs on imports into the United States Image: AFP/File
politics

Japan says U.S. tariffs may break WTO rules

By Hiroshi HIYAMA and Kyoko HASEGAWA
TOKO

Japan slammed Thursday as "extremely regrettable" U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs, saying they may break WTO rules and the two countries' trade agreement.

Japanese firms are the biggest investors into the United States but Tokyo has failed to secure an exemption, with Trump announcing a hefty 24-percent levy on Japanese imports.

"I have conveyed that the unilateral tariff measures taken by the United States are extremely regrettable, and I have again strongly urged (Washington) not to apply them to Japan," Yoji Muto, trade and industry minister, told reporters.

He said he spoke to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick before Trump's announcement of a new 10-percent baseline tariff and extra levies on selected countries -- including close strategic ally Japan.

"Japan are very very tough. Great people.... They would charge us 46 percent, and much higher for certain items," Trump said. "We are charging them 24 percent."

Muto said he had explained to Lutnick "how the U.S. tariffs would adversely affect the U.S. economy by undermining the capacity of Japanese companies to invest".

"We had a frank discussion on how to pursue cooperation in the interest of both Japan and the United States that does not rely on tariffs," Muto said.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi also said that the U.S. measures may contravene World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and the two countries' trade treaty.

"We have serious concerns as to consistency with the WTO agreement and Japan-U.S. trade agreement," he told reporters.

Asked if Japan will impose retaliatory tariffs or is considering filing a suit to the WTO, Hayashi said: "We decline to disclose details of our considerations."

In Trump's first term, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had warm relations with Trump, managed to secure an exemption from tariffs.

In February, Trump hosted Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for apparently friendly and fruitful talks, hailing a "new golden age for U.S.-Japan relations".

Ishiba promised a trillion dollars in investments and to import what Trump called "record" imports of U.S. natural gas.

Japan, together with South Korea, would also partner on a "gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska", Trump said.

Japan has also failed to win exclusion from 25-percent tariffs on imports into the United States by its massive auto sector that came into force on Thursday.

Last year, vehicles accounted for around 28 percent of Japan's 21.3 trillion yen ($142 billion) of U.S.-bound exports, and roughly eight percent of all Japanese jobs are tied to the sector.

Japanese carmakers ship about 1.45 million cars to the United States from Canada and Mexico, where they operate factories, Bloomberg News reported.

By comparison Japan exports 1.49 million cars directly to the United States, while Japanese automakers make 3.3 million cars in America.

As if Mango Musolini administration care about "rules" and "laws"

2 ( +4 / -2 )

This assumes that they knew the rules in the first place. Given that they've already been busted on how they "calculated" these tariffs, it's a fair bet that they've been doing everything basically with the "throw the dart at the board wearing a blindfold" approach.

I'd say it was amateur hour, but that would be an insult to amateurs.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"Japan are very very tough. Great people.... They would charge us 46 percent, and much higher for certain items," Trump said. "We are charging them 24 percent."

Fact Check

Japan does not charge 46% tariff on any imports from the United States.

The highest import tariffs are;

Rice....................JY 341 per Kg.

Fresh Beef........ 38.5%

Leather shoes.. 30%

Cheese..............29.8 %

Sports Shoes...21.6%

Bananas............20%

Wine...................15%

https://www.counseling-japan.com/detailed-explanation-of-japans-import-tariffs-overview-of-product-categories-and-tax-rates/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

No surprise here, trump and his team are so professional .....

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What about that visit by Akie Abe, the widow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in December?

That didn’t help?

And didn’t Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso (current Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance) visit Trump at his office last April? Didn’t Aso try to arrange another visit with Trump while in the States in January?

None of that helped?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japanese carmakers ship about 1.45 million cars to the United States from Canada and Mexico, where they operate factories, Bloomberg News reported.

By comparison Japan exports 1.49 million cars directly to the United States, while Japanese automakers make 3.3 million cars in America.

So Japanese companies make far more cars in the US than those exported from Japan.

Some data from US automotive site AMN After Market News-

*Japanese-brand automakers have continued to invest in American manufacturing and have cumulatively invested more than $60.4 billion since first starting production in 1982. In the coming years, this number also will include announced investments in both electrified vehicles and battery manufacturing facilities as they come online. The update also highlights how Japanese-brand automakers directly employ more than 107,000 U.S workers and have continued to invest in areas beyond the manufacturing floor. To date, Japanese-brand automakers have 50 vehicles designed and/or developed throughout 43 R&D/design centers across the country.*

*In addition to JAMA’s annual contributions data, Dr. Prusa’s employment study shows that in 2022, Japanese-brand automobile direct employment supported 499,000 intermediate jobs and 399,000 additional “spin-off” jobs. Combined with the 1,300,000 individuals directly and indirectly employed by the Japanese-brand automakers’ dealership network, Dr. Prusa’s study concludes that Japanese-brand automakers now support more than 2.29 million U.S. jobs. The study also highlights the $197 billion in employee compensation across Japanese-brand automakers’ manufacturing and supporting operations and new vehicle dealers’ employment.*

So to use Trump's words from yesterday - “our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, plundered....”  doesn't make any mention of the benefits of Japanese investment in the US - just a rambling one size fits all poor parody.

Plug's been pulled and the strains of the gurgle starting to echo.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

