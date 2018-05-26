Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan scrambles for information about sudden 2nd inter-Korean summit

TOKYO

The Japanese government is scrambling to gather information after the leaders of North and South Korea unexpectedly held a second summit just days after the cancellation of the June 12 summit between the U.S. and North Korean leaders.

Tokyo hopes to be briefed by Seoul on what transpired during a two-hour meeting Saturday afternoon at the truce village of Panmunjeom between South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In particular, Tokyo is anxious to learn what North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said about denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea's Moon will announce the outcome of his meeting with Kim on Sunday morning. When Moon and Kim met in late April, they agreed to aim for the "complete" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Saturday's meeting between Moon and Kim -- their second meeting in just a month -- came just three days after U.S. President Donald Trump canceled the June 12 meeting in Singapore between himself and the North Korean leader.

On Friday, however, Trump said that the two countries are nevertheless engaged in "very productive talks" and the summit could still take place on June 12.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that he respected Trump's decision not to meet with Kim until progress on Pyongyang's denuclearization and missile issues can be expected.

After he returns from Russia on Sunday, Abe hopes to talk with Trump by phone and is expected to reaffirm trilateral cooperation with South Korea in dealing with the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile capabilities.

"Based on the bilateral alliance with the United States, we will get ready to move for progress on the abduction, nuclear and missile issues," a source with the prime minister's office said.

