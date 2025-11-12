 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan scraps plan to refuel S Korean jets over disputed isle drills

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has scrapped plans to conduct its first-ever refueling of South Korean Air Force planes at a Self-Defense Force base after some flew near disputed islands, government sources from both countries said Wednesday.

The refueling stop at the Air Self-Defense Force's Naha base in the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa in November would have been symbolic of deepening bilateral defense cooperation as the Asian neighbors continue to see a thaw in relations long marred by wartime history and territory.

The plan was canceled after Japan learned that South Korea recently conducted training flights near the Seoul-administered islets in the Sea of Japan, called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, the sources said.

Tokyo notified Seoul of the cancellation at the end of October, while lodging a protest, they said.

The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic team, known as the Black Eagles, had been scheduled to receive the refueling en route to an airshow in the Middle East in mid-November, according to the sources.

The refueling would have been conducted under provisions of the SDF law that allow for free lending or transfer of supplies.

The two countries do not have an "acquisition and cross-servicing agreement" that would allow for the sharing of defense supplies such as food and fuel.

Japan had hoped the operation would serve as a springboard for further cooperation, including through an ACSA.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

GaijinPot Blog

ROYCE’ Cacao&Chocolate Town 

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Double Cleansing: The Best Japanese Oil & Water Cleansers For Every Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo