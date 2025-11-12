Japan scraps plan to refuel S Korean jets over disputed isle drills

Japan has scrapped plans to conduct its first-ever refueling of South Korean Air Force planes at a Self-Defense Force base after some flew near disputed islands, government sources from both countries said Wednesday.

The refueling stop at the Air Self-Defense Force's Naha base in the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa in November would have been symbolic of deepening bilateral defense cooperation as the Asian neighbors continue to see a thaw in relations long marred by wartime history and territory.

The plan was canceled after Japan learned that South Korea recently conducted training flights near the Seoul-administered islets in the Sea of Japan, called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, the sources said.

Tokyo notified Seoul of the cancellation at the end of October, while lodging a protest, they said.

The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic team, known as the Black Eagles, had been scheduled to receive the refueling en route to an airshow in the Middle East in mid-November, according to the sources.

The refueling would have been conducted under provisions of the SDF law that allow for free lending or transfer of supplies.

The two countries do not have an "acquisition and cross-servicing agreement" that would allow for the sharing of defense supplies such as food and fuel.

Japan had hoped the operation would serve as a springboard for further cooperation, including through an ACSA.

© KYODO