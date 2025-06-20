Japan scraps U.S. meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: report

Japan has canceled a regular high-level meeting with its key ally the United States after the Trump administration demanded it spend more on defense, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had been expected to meet Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani in Washington on July 1 for the annual 2+2 security talks.
But Tokyo scrapped the meeting after the U.S. asked Japan to boost defense spending to 3.5% of gross domestic product, higher than an earlier request of 3%, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday that President Donald Trump's government was demanding that its Asian allies, including Japan, spend 5% of GDP on defense.
A U.S. official who asked not to be identified told Reuters that Japan had "postponed" the talks in a decision made several weeks ago. The official did not cite a reason. A non-government source familiar with the issue said he had also heard Japan had pulled out of the meeting but not the reason for it doing so.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she had no comment on the FT report when asked about it at regular briefing. The Pentagon also had no immediate comment.
Japan's embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. The nation's foreign and defense ministries and the Prime Minister's Office did not answer phone calls seeking comment outside business hours on Saturday.
The FT said the higher spending demand was made in recent weeks by Elbridge Colby, the third-most senior Pentagon official, who has also recently upset another key U.S. ally in the Indo-Pacific by launching a review of a project to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.
In March, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that other nations do not decide Japan's defense budget after Colby, in his nomination hearing to be under secretary of defense for policy, called for Tokyo to spend more to counter China.
Japan and other U.S. allies have been engaged in difficult trade talks with the United States over President Donald Trump's worldwide tariff offensive.
The FT said the decision to cancel the July 1 meeting was also related to Japan's July 20 upper house elections, expected to be a major test for Ishiba's minority coalition government.
Japan's move on the 2+2 comes ahead of a meeting of the U.S.-led NATO alliance in Europe next week, at which Trump is expected to press his demand that European allies boost their defense spending to 5% of GDP.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
iraira
How about in order to appease Herr Trump, Japan just “regrettably” assemble a few dozen nuclear devices, of course they would be just for defensive purposes only, right? In the long run, I’d assume that nuclear weapons are a lot cheaper to produce than to field and constantly upgrade a standing army. Dunno, maybe not.
i wonder how such an announcement would go over with the world.
It’s a nice Saturday afternoon kind of warm just walking down the street. Random stupid thoughts.
Five Families
Come on Japan. Get with the program. From salaries to defense spending. Japan refuses to roll with with price increases, cost of living and the cost of defending Japan as a whole. In the times we live in.
Defense budgets are expensive we get it.
For decades, Japan capped its defense spending at around 1% of GDP — a self-imposed limit (not a legal one). Even as Japan is slowly moving past this cap, balancing defense with an aging population, social welfare costs, and economic challenges makes it politically difficult to push for massive increases. This has to change.
Its like sometimes the blind leading the blind. It's like the Japanese do not see, China’s military expansion, or North Korean missile tests, and increasing tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Japan announced a plan to nearly double defense spending over five years, aiming to reach 2% of GDP. Really 2%!
Come on Japan not enough. Wake up!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump just wrecking alliances around the world. What does the US gain from Japan spending 5% on defense if they are uncommitted to defending Taiwan? Not much.
Abe234
This is how you do it. You say yes. Absolutely then, you buy joint projects with Australia, the UK, Europe, etc al. When you buy stuff from the U.S you’re committing to a 30 year deal and all that money goes to the U.S. for the next 30 odd years. Spare parts, training, upgrades, software upgrades, and now there is the risk of geopolitical uncertainty with the U.S.
Trump et al believe that we’ll increase spending, buy American and then hollow out our own defence industries, which also reduces our independence. France & Sweden appearto have it correct. They have built their own independent industries, and maintained jobs and money in country but also maintained political independence.
Time to build our ships, missiles and planes, and keep the jobs, money, sales and politics in-house! We might even win exports away from the U.S.
Abe234
Still feels like a shake down. A protection racket. Pay up, or else!
Andreas Setzer
Japan finally growing some (raisin sized ) balls and timidly standing up to th hegemon ? I thought I would never see the day.
Its time to take away the only toy and reason the Americans care about Japan : the bases in Okinawa. Thats the only bargaining power they have against the US and their treatment of other countries like vasalls. If it werent for the "substandard" leadership of Biden and Pelosi, tensions over Ukraine and Taiwan would never have boilt over