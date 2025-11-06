Japan SDF personnel begin China trip for exchanges with military

A group of Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel began a nine-day exchange visit to China on Wednesday, following an agreement last week between the two countries' leaders to strengthen crisis management and communication between their defense authorities.

During their stay, about 10 SDF members will exchange views with officials of the China Institute for International Strategic Studies, a think tank related to the People's Liberation Army, and inspect Chinese military facilities in Beijing, as well as in Hubei and Guangdong provinces.

Their trip comes after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on the importance of defense crisis management during their first meeting in South Korea last Friday.

On Saturday, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, agreed to promote bilateral dialogue and exchanges at various levels during their meeting in Malaysia.

The exchange program between the SDF and the Chinese military started in 2001. A group of Chinese military officials was scheduled to visit Japan in July this year, but the plan was canceled due to a "scheduling conflict."

Observers said the cancellation may have been prompted by near misses between Chinese fighter jets and Japanese patrol aircraft over the Pacific, as well as the passage of a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer through the Taiwan Strait in June.

