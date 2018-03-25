Japan seeks additional preconditions for U.S.-N Korea summit

Japan has requested a set of additional preconditions for U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including Pyongyang promising to resolve the abduction issue and abandon medium-range ballistic missiles having Japan within range, diplomatic sources said.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono filed the request during his separate talks in Washington earlier this month with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency who is Trump's nominee for the next secretary of state, and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, the sources said.

Kono also asked the U.S. officials to ensure that before Trump meets Kim in May for the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit, Pyongyang promises it promotes a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization, accepts International Atomic Energy Agency inspections of nuclear facilities in the country, and abolishes chemical weapons, they said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to make a similar request concerning additional preconditions when he visits the United States in mid-April for talks with Trump.

Japan's lobbying of the Trump administration reflects concern that issues linked to Tokyo such as North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s and its development of medium-range ballistic missiles may get sidelined because the Trump-Kim summit appears to be primarily focused on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The senior administration officials showed understanding on Kono's request, according to the sources.

However, it may not be realistic for Japan to expect that the United States would be able to make North Korea accept all of the preconditions raised by Japan.

The White House has said the time and location of the summit have yet to be determined. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump will have talks with Kim "as planned" if the North's leader meets promises he has made.

Sanders was referring to Kim's message conveyed March 8 to Trump via a South Korean envoy that he is committed to denuclearization, will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests, and recognizes that regular military exercises between the United States and South Korea will continue.

"North Korea made several promises, and we hope that they would stick to those promises," she told reporters on March 12. "And if so, the meeting will go on as planned."

A Japanese government official said that even if Washington and Pyongyang make progress toward the North's abandonment of intercontinental ballistic missiles that could strike the U.S. mainland with nuclear warheads, North Korea would still pose a threat to Japan with its medium-range ballistic missile capability.

"We know it will be difficult to make North Korea accept all of the preconditions we raised," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"But it is important to file such a request with the United States as we look into the future" on diplomacy toward North Korea, the official said.

