Japan seeks cooperation with Pacific island nations over free, open seas

Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Monday called for cooperation with Pacific island nations in ensuring maritime security, stressing the need for "free and open" oceans, apparently with China in mind.

In his keynote speech at a Japan-hosted meeting of defense authorities in Tokyo, Koizumi said, "attempts to change the status quo by force must never be tolerated," as he expressed hope to reaffirm their "unwavering commitment to peace."

Defense ministers and other officials from island nations in the Pacific, as well as partner countries, discussed maritime challenges, such as ensuring freedom of navigation, securing sea lanes and combating climate change and disasters.

Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including Indonesia and the Philippines, were invited for the first time as observers to the third Japan Pacific Islands Defense Dialogue.

Japan plans to launch a program to invite junior- and mid-level officials from Pacific island nations responsible for shaping security policy to the Japan Ministry of Defense as part of efforts to promote personnel exchanges.

"The Pacific may, at times, be rough. But if we can build a strong and multilayered network reaching beyond regions, then no matter how fierce the waves may become, the Pacific can and will remain the ocean of peace," Koizumi told the forum.

Koizumi told reporters after the gathering that cooperation with the island nations is of "great importance" in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

During a meeting earlier in the day with Tongan Crown Prince Tupouto'a Ulukalala, who also serves as defense minister, Koizumi said stable and trusting relations between the two countries that value freedom, democracy and the rule of law will contribute to peace and stability in the Pacific region.

He also held separate talks with his counterparts from Fiji and Papua New Guinea, agreeing that they will draw up a memorandum for deepening defense cooperation.

