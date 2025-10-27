Japan seeks financial, food security cooperation with ASEAN, China and S Korea

Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi delivers his opening remark during the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday stressed Japan's cooperation in the financial sector and on food security with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China and South Korea.

Motegi made the remarks as he attended the ASEAN-plus-three summit in Kuala Lumpur in place of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi who left the Malaysian capital late Sunday to return home for U.S. President Donald Trump's Japan visit.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also took part in the meeting of the extended ASEAN framework.

The ASEAN-plus-three leaders are expected to issue a joint statement that they will foster collaboration to promote economic prosperity, financial stability and sustainable development among their economies.

They are also expected to emphasize building sustainable regional supply chains in the joint statement.

Motegi also attended the meeting of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world's largest trading bloc, and the East Asia Summit later Monday. The EAS comprises the ASEAN members plus major dialogue partners, including the United States and China.

© KYODO