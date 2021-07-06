Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan seeks stronger cybersecurity amid China, Russia threats

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Wednesday compiled a new cybersecurity strategy for the next three years stating for the first time suspected involvement of the Chinese and Russian governments in cyberattacks and calling for enhanced deterrence.

The strategy, to be formally endorsed by the cabinet as early as September after soliciting public comments, said China is believed to be conducting cyberattacks to steal information from firms linked to the military and others with advanced technologies, while Russia is suspected of carrying them out with military and political purposes.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, who heads a special task force on cybersecurity strategies, ordered members at its meeting to "enhance defense, deterrence and assessment capabilities and strengthen cooperation among relevant bodies to protect security interests."

He also urged them to quickly respond when abnormal activities in cyberspace are detected during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games starting July 23.

The strategy, which will replace the current one adopted in July 2018, calls for enhancing deterrence through the Japan-U.S. alliance by holding joint exercises of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces.

It also seeks to support capacity building in the cybersecurity field in the Indo-Pacific region, including members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In terms of economic security, it urges securing the safety of key infrastructure for overseas communications, including submarine communication cables, and creating safety and credibility standards for information technology devices.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog