Japan sees China's military buildup as serious concern

China's military expansion, including a planned 7.2 percent increase in military spending in 2024 from a year earlier, is of "serious concern" to Japan and the international community, the top Japanese government spokesman said Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a regular press conference that China has continuously boosted its national defense expenditures to strengthen its military power "without sufficient transparency."

"It is necessary to respond to the biggest, unprecedented strategic challenge with Japan's full power and with the help of allies and like-minded nations," Hayashi said.

His comments came after Chinese Premier Li Qiang said earlier Tuesday that the country will increase its military spending this year to 1.67 trillion yuan ($231 billion) in a budget report delivered during the opening of an annual session of the parliament.

Li also said his country will be "firm in advancing the cause of China's reunification" with Taiwan, which Beijing regards as part of its territory.

Hayashi reiterated Japan's position that issues surrounding Taiwan should be resolved peacefully, and pledged to continue conveying the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The former foreign minister, seen as a "pro-China" lawmaker, also stressed the need to establish a "constructive and stable relationship" between Japan and China through dialogue at various levels.

