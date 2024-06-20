 Japan Today
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend a State Reception after their talks in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday. Image: Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP
politics

Japan says it is seriously concerned over Russia-N Korea military cooperation

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Thursday expressed their concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion during his recent landmark visit to Pyongyang that military technology cooperation with North Korea will be deepened.

"We are seriously concerned (about Putin's remarks) in terms of their possible impact on the regional security environment surrounding our nation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular press conference.

Putin said after his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Russia "does not rule out developing military and technical cooperation" with North Korea under the strategic partnership treaty signed Wednesday, noting that the deal also contemplates "mutual assistance in the event of aggression" against either country.

The growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea has been a source of concern to Japan and its ally the United States, especially amid Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Russia has procured ballistic missiles and ammunition from North Korea and used them against Ukraine, while Pyongyang, in return for its support to Moscow, is believed to be seeking assistance from Moscow to advance its own military capabilities.

Hayashi said Russia's acquisition of North Korean weapons and using them in its invasion of Ukraine is a "clear violation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions."

Japan's top government spokesman also criticized Putin's assertion that the U.N. sanctions regime against North Korea over its missile and nuclear development programs should be reviewed.

"Such remarks are totally unacceptable," he said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

You know what the correct response is: two nuclear armed nations against two nuclear armed nations.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

how embarrassing & degrading this is for putin & Russia.

A so-called superpower going cap in hand to beg for low quality ammunition.

does putin have no self esteem or dignity left ?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Now Japan knows how North Korea feels

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Putin deserves to be put on trial in the Hague for international crimes and locked up.

What a weasel!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@tooheysnewT

A so-called superpower going cap in hand to beg for low quality ammunition.

This isn't about North Korean ammunition, for which this agreement isn't needed.

This is about actually sending North Korean troops to Ukraine front.

North Korea has been telling its population that North Korean troops were making decisive victories in Ukrainian front, for which Russian embassy protested.

Turns out North Koreans knew what they were talking about.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13548683/North-Korean-Putins-Ukraine-Russia-Kim-Jong.html

North Korean troops could join Putin's invasion of Ukraine under a new pact with Russia, experts warned - as Kim Jong Un welcomed his despot to Pyongyang

0 ( +1 / -1 )

