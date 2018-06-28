Japan set to redress forced sterilization ahead of court rulings

The Japanese ruling parties have decided to provide relief measures to the victims of forced sterilization under the now-defunct eugenics law ahead of court rulings in a string of damages suits against the state, party sources said Thursday.

The decision reflects the parties' consensus that there must be redress soon for the victims, who are advanced in age, without waiting for court decisions. In Japan, it usually takes several years for district courts to hand down rulings after lawsuits are filed, and the cases can be further prolonged if appealed.

Under the eugenics protection law, which was in place from 1948 to 1996, aimed at preventing births of "inferior offspring," about 25,000 people were sterilized on grounds of intellectual or other disabilities, including some 16,500 who received the surgery without their consent, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.

On Thursday, a married couple in Hokkaido and a man in Kumamoto Prefecture filed lawsuits at their respective district courts, seeking a total of 44 million yen ($400,000) in damages, bringing the total number of plaintiffs in sterilization lawsuits against the government since January to seven.

A task force of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito party on the matter is set to start discussing specific compensation measures in July, the sources said.

The task force is eyeing the submission of a bill to the regular Diet session next year through accelerating coordination with a cross-party group of lawmakers who have also been working on relief measures.

Along with the accelerated efforts by politicians, the government appears to be seeking early conclusions of the lawsuits.

In 2001, the Kumamoto District Court ruled that the state's isolation policy against leprosy patients was unconstitutional. While some in the government argued they should appeal the ruling, then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi made a political decision not to do so and pay compensation instead.

"Regarding the issue of sterilization, we will basically proceed with discussions under the policy that they must be given redress, without waiting for judicial decisions," a senior ruling party official said.

The task force has asked the health ministry to probe records kept at local governments on individuals who underwent sterilization.

At its next meeting in July, they are expected to discuss how to treat people who are believed to have received the surgeries but no records have been found, and whether to include some 8,500 people who consented to being sterilized in relief measures, as the veracity of their consent has been questioned.

The health ministry is expected to study relief measures for similar sterilization victims taken by the Swedish and German governments, the sources said.

