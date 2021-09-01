Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan sets up Doha office for talks with Taliban

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday Japan has set up a temporary office in Doha for dialogue with the Taliban militant group, which has taken control of Afghanistan and holds a representative office in the Qatari capital.

Japan, which has temporarily closed its embassy in Kabul, is now trying to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals who have remained in Afghanistan and help local people who had worked for the embassy and Japanese organizations leave the country safely.

Setting up the office comes as the United States, which ended the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan this week, has transferred its embassy function to an office in Doha to facilitate dialogue with the Taliban.

Takashi Okada, Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan, will head the Doha office, the ministry said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan sets up Doha office

Because one important person for Japanese diplomacy being evacuated right away while rest of Japanese nationals that do lot of things in that country were being left behind.

https://japantoday.com/category/national/update2-japan-evacuates-1-national-from-afghanistan-to-continue-mission

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog