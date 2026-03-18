Japan, Singapore agree to step up trade, economic cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong reaffirmed on Wednesday their commitment to promoting free trade and economic cooperation, as the United States' high tariff policy and China's economic coercion have shaken global trade rules.

With this year marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Japan and Singapore also decided to upgrade their relationship to a "strategic partnership."

"We are firmly bound together as countries that trust each other," Takaichi told Wong at the outset of their meeting, touching upon the history of both countries' shared advocacy for a rules-based international order and free trade.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting, the prime ministers underscored the importance of their strategic partnership "especially when the international security environment and multilateral trading system are confronting increasingly significant challenges."

Takaichi also said she hopes that Japan will work closely with Singapore, located at the crossroads of some major sea lanes, toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision launched in 2016 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Wong, who concurrently serves as finance minister, is visiting Japan for the first time since he became the city state's prime minister in May 2024.

The leaders also pledged bilateral cooperation in other areas, including energy, security and digital technology while discussing other issues involving China and North Korea as well as the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, according to the statement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO