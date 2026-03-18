 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, left, meets Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Wednesday. Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool via AP
politics

Japan, Singapore agree to step up trade, economic cooperation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong reaffirmed on Wednesday their commitment to promoting free trade and economic cooperation, as the United States' high tariff policy and China's economic coercion have shaken global trade rules.

With this year marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Japan and Singapore also decided to upgrade their relationship to a "strategic partnership."

"We are firmly bound together as countries that trust each other," Takaichi told Wong at the outset of their meeting, touching upon the history of both countries' shared advocacy for a rules-based international order and free trade.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting, the prime ministers underscored the importance of their strategic partnership "especially when the international security environment and multilateral trading system are confronting increasingly significant challenges."

Takaichi also said she hopes that Japan will work closely with Singapore, located at the crossroads of some major sea lanes, toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision launched in 2016 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Wong, who concurrently serves as finance minister, is visiting Japan for the first time since he became the city state's prime minister in May 2024.

The leaders also pledged bilateral cooperation in other areas, including energy, security and digital technology while discussing other issues involving China and North Korea as well as the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, according to the statement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 New Japanese Spring Makeup Products for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Mikuni Minato

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Machida: All The Shopping Without The Crowds

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Is Butsukari Otoko? The ‘Bumper Japan’ Phenomenon Explained

GaijinPot Blog

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Car Seat Safety in Japan: A Savvy Guide to Car Seats and Booster Seats

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Level-Up Your Japanese in a New Akihabara Language Cafe

GaijinPot Blog