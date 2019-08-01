Japan, S Korea lawmakers meet to ease row over trade, history

Lawmakers from Japan and South Korea met Wednesday in a bid to ease their countries' worsening dispute over trade and history, but after hugs and smiles at the beginning, they ended up repeating their demands to each other.
The South Korean side urged Japan not to downgrade their country from a preferred status with simplified export procedures. The delegation, headed by Suh Chung-won, called the measure "unjust" and demanded Japan withdraw the plan. Japan's cabinet is to approve the measure Friday.
Tokyo's removal of South Korea from its so-called "white country" list, which takes effect 21 days after the cabinet's approval, would mean that requirement will apply to dozens of more products on a list of items that potentially could be converted to weapons.
The step will be added to measures already in place. As of July 4, Japanese companies need case-by-case approvals to export to South Korea three materials used to make semiconductors and displays for smartphones and other high-tech devices.
Japan says the measure is needed to prevent misuse of sensitive materials and that Seoul has undermined Tokyo's trust, including export controls.
"Amid threat of nuclear weapons development and terrorist attacks, we must carry out our export controls properly," said Fukushiro Nukaga, a ruling party lawmaker who headed the Japanese parliamentarian's group.
The Japanese side repeated its demands that Seoul not force Japanese companies to compensate wartime Korean laborers by violating the 1965 bilateral treaty that settled wartime compensation issues. Following the South Korean Supreme Court ruling, three Japanese companies' assets held in that country are now frozen to be cashed out and paid to the plaintiffs.
The wartime labor issue is a much bigger headache for Japan than the export flap because more than a dozen other similar lawsuits are pending, involving nearly 70 Japanese companies, and their damages could be huge.
Japan's Foreign Ministry recently released a copy of official documents from negotiations ahead of the 1965 treaty, showing South Korean officials declining to accept Japan's offer for individual compensation to the laborers before signing the agreement with mutual consent that Japan's $500 million in grants and loans had covered payments for the laborers.
Nukaga told reporters that the Japanese lawmakers told their South Korean counterparts that it's their domestic problem and their government should resolve the problem on its own. South Korean lawmakers said they plan to seek a way to resolve the Korean laborers' issue at an upcoming national assembly, Nukaga said.
South Korea has proposed that Japan set up a joint fund for the laborers, which Tokyo has rejected.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
6 Comments
Login to comment
vanityofvanities
Korea is a country influences of Confucianism is very strong. That may explain their uncompromising stubborness. For them, losing face is a matter of life and death. Japanese were the same before the war. America changed it. For Americans, losing faces is everyday affair.
Cricky
Yes shake hands, by all means then visit Yashcuni I can actually tast the contrition so can they. That's the point.
oldman_13
What a farce.
showchinmono
Ｋorean proverb "Fool lends his book and fool returns the book"
showchinmono
Koreans hysteria at its height. They think they must be treated as superior to all other Asian countries.
They've got completely the wrong end of the stick.
Ganbare Japan!
Too little, too late SK. You should have ensured that there was no trade to Communist North Korea. That is why SK is being removed from "White List" of the most friendly nations to Japan.
Japanese tourists and businessmen in Korea tomorrow when Japan removes SK from the "White List" of friendly nations are well advised to be in lock down. I am worried for them. If there are problems, Japanese tourism to SK will drop to zero overnight. Guaranteed.