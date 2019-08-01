Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean lawmaker Suh Chung-won (R), head of the South Korean delegation to visit Japan, shakes hands with Komeito Party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi at Komeito Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Japan, S Korea lawmakers meet to ease row over trade, history

6 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Lawmakers from Japan and South Korea met Wednesday in a bid to ease their countries' worsening dispute over trade and history, but after hugs and smiles at the beginning, they ended up repeating their demands to each other.

The South Korean side urged Japan not to downgrade their country from a preferred status with simplified export procedures. The delegation, headed by Suh Chung-won, called the measure "unjust" and demanded Japan withdraw the plan. Japan's cabinet is to approve the measure Friday.

Tokyo's removal of South Korea from its so-called "white country" list, which takes effect 21 days after the cabinet's approval, would mean that requirement will apply to dozens of more products on a list of items that potentially could be converted to weapons.

The step will be added to measures already in place. As of July 4, Japanese companies need case-by-case approvals to export to South Korea three materials used to make semiconductors and displays for smartphones and other high-tech devices.

Japan says the measure is needed to prevent misuse of sensitive materials and that Seoul has undermined Tokyo's trust, including export controls.

"Amid threat of nuclear weapons development and terrorist attacks, we must carry out our export controls properly," said Fukushiro Nukaga, a ruling party lawmaker who headed the Japanese parliamentarian's group.

The Japanese side repeated its demands that Seoul not force Japanese companies to compensate wartime Korean laborers by violating the 1965 bilateral treaty that settled wartime compensation issues. Following the South Korean Supreme Court ruling, three Japanese companies' assets held in that country are now frozen to be cashed out and paid to the plaintiffs.

The wartime labor issue is a much bigger headache for Japan than the export flap because more than a dozen other similar lawsuits are pending, involving nearly 70 Japanese companies, and their damages could be huge.

Japan's Foreign Ministry recently released a copy of official documents from negotiations ahead of the 1965 treaty, showing South Korean officials declining to accept Japan's offer for individual compensation to the laborers before signing the agreement with mutual consent that Japan's $500 million in grants and loans had covered payments for the laborers.

Nukaga told reporters that the Japanese lawmakers told their South Korean counterparts that it's their domestic problem and their government should resolve the problem on its own. South Korean lawmakers said they plan to seek a way to resolve the Korean laborers' issue at an upcoming national assembly, Nukaga said.

South Korea has proposed that Japan set up a joint fund for the laborers, which Tokyo has rejected.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Korea is a country influences of Confucianism is very strong. That may explain their uncompromising stubborness. For them, losing face is a matter of life and death. Japanese were the same before the war. America changed it. For Americans, losing faces is everyday affair.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yes shake hands, by all means then visit Yashcuni I can actually tast the contrition so can they. That's the point.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

What a farce.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Ｋorean proverb "Fool lends his book and fool returns the book"

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Koreans hysteria at its height. They think they must be treated as superior to all other Asian countries.

They've got completely the wrong end of the stick.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Too little, too late SK. You should have ensured that there was no trade to Communist North Korea. That is why SK is being removed from "White List" of the most friendly nations to Japan.

Japanese tourists and businessmen in Korea tomorrow when Japan removes SK from the "White List" of friendly nations are well advised to be in lock down. I am worried for them. If there are problems, Japanese tourism to SK will drop to zero overnight. Guaranteed.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Netflix Japan: 10 Series to Binge in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Elects First Openly Gay Man To The National Diet

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

50 Best Beauty Salons in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Yokohama Pikachu Outbreak

GaijinPot Travel

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

2019 Fireworks Festivals Across Japan

Savvy Tokyo