Japan slams China's changes to Hong Kong elections

Japan's top government spokesman on Wednesday criticized China's sweeping changes to Hong Kong's election rules as a "major setback" for the semi-autonomous territory.
"Japan's grave concern is intensifying as provisions on the electoral system in the Hong Kong Basic Law have been changed...without listening to the voice of strong concern from the international community," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.
"This represents a major setback for the high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong. Japan cannot overlook this," he said, adding Tokyo had directly relayed its concerns to Beijing.
The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress on Tuesday approved amendments to the annexes of the territory's basic law, giving citizens less of a say in choosing Hong Kong's chief executive and legislators.
The changes would ensure only "patriots," or those loyal to Beijing, can govern the territory in a significant rollback of democracy, as candidates will be vetted by a newly formed qualification review committee comprised of a handful of senior Hong Kong officials.
Some may need to go through additional screenings by a panel established last year under a controversial national security law.
"Hong Kong has enjoyed prosperity brought about by a free and open system where diverse opinions are respected under the 'one country, two systems' framework" laid out in the 1984 Sino-British joint declaration that cleared the way for the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997, Kato said.
The changes to election rules "further undermine confidence" in the territory's autonomy, and Japan will "continue to cooperate with the international community in urging China to take concrete actions," he said.© KYODO
Thomas Goodtime
What on earth has it got to do with us?
marcelito
Japan's grave concern is intensifying....
My intensifying concern is that even after promising to fix it numerous times the vote disparity between the countryside and city votes that heavily favors LDP remains uncorrected in Japan. Of course, perpetual LDP govt has no "concerns" about that at all.....
OssanAmerica
Posts that have nothing to do with the article shoud be removed.
moonbloom
Yes of course LDP Japan you are the expert.
OssanAmerica
Japan is hardly the only country concerned about China's actions, but then it was hardly unexpected. Anyone who supports totalitarianism deserves to live under it.
The Original Wing
Japan cannot overlook it, and therefore needs to do more than making statements about it. If Japan truly opposes this as strongly as they claim, they need to take actions of consequence. Japan (and the rest of the world, frankly) need to stop being afraid of angering China and work together to fight against injustices. It might result in tension. It might result in economic and trade troubles. But again - how serious as you about these condemnations?
justasking
It defies logic that a body of lawmakers govern a city they don't even live in. Why would they care? It's not as if they're affected by any changes they do. Boycott China!
Seth
dbsaiya
Japan Slams? Me thinks the title of the article is a bit overstated. Japan has not and cannot slam anything, it's just not in the DNA. If anyone needs slamming now it's the junta in Myanmar but no slamming from Japan.