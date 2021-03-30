Japan slams China's changes to Hong Kong elections

From left, Hong Kong Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, Chief Executive Carrie Lam and permanent Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Roy Tang attend a press conference on the Hong Kong electoral system reform in Hong Kong, Tuesday.

Japan's top government spokesman on Wednesday criticized China's sweeping changes to Hong Kong's election rules as a "major setback" for the semi-autonomous territory.

"Japan's grave concern is intensifying as provisions on the electoral system in the Hong Kong Basic Law have been changed...without listening to the voice of strong concern from the international community," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

"This represents a major setback for the high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong. Japan cannot overlook this," he said, adding Tokyo had directly relayed its concerns to Beijing.

The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress on Tuesday approved amendments to the annexes of the territory's basic law, giving citizens less of a say in choosing Hong Kong's chief executive and legislators.

The changes would ensure only "patriots," or those loyal to Beijing, can govern the territory in a significant rollback of democracy, as candidates will be vetted by a newly formed qualification review committee comprised of a handful of senior Hong Kong officials.

Some may need to go through additional screenings by a panel established last year under a controversial national security law.

"Hong Kong has enjoyed prosperity brought about by a free and open system where diverse opinions are respected under the 'one country, two systems' framework" laid out in the 1984 Sino-British joint declaration that cleared the way for the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997, Kato said.

The changes to election rules "further undermine confidence" in the territory's autonomy, and Japan will "continue to cooperate with the international community in urging China to take concrete actions," he said.

