FILE PHOTO: Bilateral meeting of Finance Ministers of South Korea and Japan
South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho shakes hands with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki during their meeting in Incheon, South Korea, on May 2. Photo: Reuters/KIM HONG-JI
politics

Japan, S Korea finance ministers to hold next meeting on June 29

SEOUL/TOKYO

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will meet on June 29 in Tokyo for the next bilateral meeting, almost two months after the first talk between the two countries' financial leaders in seven years.

Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda and South Korea's Deputy Minister for International Affairs Kim Seong-wook met in Seoul on Thursday through Friday and agreed on the schedule, both ministries said on Friday.

The tentative meeting agenda includes discussion on the global and regional economies, cooperation in G20 and follow-up of G7's dialogue with partner countries, infrastructure investments in third countries, bilateral and regional financial cooperation, and other possible cooperation on areas such as taxes and customs, according to the ministries.

It will follow the ministers' bilateral talk that took place in early May on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank meeting held in Incheon, South Korea, during which they agreed to resume their regular dialogue.

Icy relations between the Asian neighbors are slowly thawing as they seek to counter increasing security threats from North Korea and an ascendant China.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

