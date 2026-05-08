Japan, South Korea hold 1st vice-ministerial 2-plus-2 security talks

Japan and South Korea held their first vice minister-level "two-plus-two" security talks in Seoul on Thursday, discussing the situation in the Middle East as well as responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

The meeting marked an upgrade from the director-general-level security dialogue the two countries have maintained since 1998.

The two sides agreed to continue holding the dialogue regularly at the vice minister level, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Japan was represented by Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and Vice Defense Minister for International Affairs Koji Kano, while South Korea had First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon Joo and Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo Hee.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the two sides shared the view that cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo, as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States, was becoming increasingly important and agreed to further strengthen coordination.

One focus of Japan-South Korea security talks has been a possible acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, which would allow the two countries to share supplies such as food and fuel.

Historical bilateral disputes, however, continue to fuel caution within South Korea over expanding military cooperation with Japan.

The two governments decided to elevate the dialogue after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed the importance of bilateral and trilateral security cooperation, also involving the United States, during a summit in Nara in January.

© KYODO