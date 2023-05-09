Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A view of a test launch of a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18
A view of a test launch of a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18 in a photo taken from a video released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 14. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS
politics

Japan, S Korea to link radar systems to track N Korean missiles

TOKYO

Japanese and South Korean defense authorities are set to agree early next month to link their radars via a U.S. system to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missiles, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Defense ministers from Japan, South Korea and the United States plan to reach an agreement on the sidelines of an Asian defense summit to be held in Singapore early next month, said the person, who declined to be identified because the discussions are not public.

The Japanese government's top spokesperson, Hirokazu Matsuno, said no decision has been made yet on the planned agreement, without elaborating.

A South Korean defense ministry spokesperson told a briefing the three countries have been in talks to devise concrete steps on boosting information sharing but nothing has been finalized.

With North Korea launching ballistic missiles at an unprecedented pace in the past year, the three countries in November agreed to speed up information-sharing. Japan and South Korea are independently linked to the United States' radar systems but not to each others'.

Ties between the United States' Asian allies have warmed in recent months in the face of the North Korean threat. Resuming their "shuttle diplomacy", Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Sunday, where they confirmed progress in defense cooperation.

Defense ministers from Japan and South Korea are separately arranging to meet on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in Singapore from June 2-4, in what would be the first such meeting since November 2019.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

