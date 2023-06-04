Newsletter Signup Register / Login
20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaks at a plenary session of the 20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Reuters/CAROLINE CHIA
politics

Japan, South Korea to speed up talks over pending military issues

SINGAPORE

Japan and South Korea agreed on Sunday to quickly resolve disputes over past military encounters that stand in the way of closer security cooperation, Japan's defense minister said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.

Yasukazu Hamada held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, as part of Asia's top security conference.

"We discussed pending issues" and agreed "to accelerate talks, including steps to prevent a recurrence" of a 2018 radar incident, Hamada told reporters after the meeting.

"We will continue to keep close communication with South Korea," he said.

In the 2018 incident, Seoul denied Tokyo's assertion that a South Korean destroyer had locked its targeting radar on a Japanese surveillance plane, sparking a dispute that has hampered the Asian neighbors' relationship.

Asked about the issue, Lee told reporters that he and Hamada "agreed to resolve it starting with working-level talks," with a focus on devising measures to prevent a recurrence.

Lee and Hamada condemned a failed satellite launch by North Korea on Wednesday as a "grave violation" of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning all launches using ballistic missile technology, South Korea's defense ministry said.

The ministers agreed on the need for greater security cooperation bilaterally and with their mutual ally the U.S. to curb the North's nuclear and missile threats and promote a more stable Indo Pacific, the ministry said in a statement.

Hamada said he and Lee agreed on the importance of promoting defense cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States.

Good news.

Now that Moon's thankfully gone, let's figure out everything that should've been figured out years ago, and start working together closely as we should.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

North Korea and China have had a field day directing South Korean society with constant anti-JPN sentiment. Sufficient to disrupt the US/JPN/SK military alliance. Now the game is over for the autocrats. China will now have to revise their naval goals to build more ships than the US, JPN and SK combined.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

