Special tax scheme eyed as funding source for proposed tax cut

Cuts in companies' tax bills swelled to some 1 trillion yen ($6.5 billion) under both of Japan's two major special tax measures in fiscal 2024, a source close to the matter said Tuesday as the government considers ways to finance its proposed consumption tax freeze.

With some criticizing the effectiveness of the tax cuts for companies raising wages and for those carrying out innovative research and development, views are growing that the money could be used instead as an alternative funding source for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plan to freeze the 8 percent consumption tax on food for two years.

The Finance Ministry investigated the amount of levies that were reduced under the special tax measures, with the results to be submitted to the special Diet session starting Wednesday, the source said. The outcome showed the tax cuts reached record highs in fiscal 2024.

Under the measure designed to encourage companies to raise wages, the total cuts in tax in the fiscal year ended March 2025 rose around 30 percent from the previous year to nearly 1 trillion yen, with such preferential treatment applied to around 290,000 cases.

The total tax reduction at entities benefitting from the measure to push research and development rose nearly 10 percent on year to surpass 1 trillion yen after being applied to around 18,000 cases.

If the proposed two-year freeze of the consumption tax on food and beverages is realized, tax revenue is expected to fall by 5 trillion yen annually.

To make up for the shortfall, Takaichi has said the government will review subsidies and special tax measures, while also considering tapping nontax revenues.

The special tax measures have attracted criticism. Some argue the rebate for wage hikes is unnecessary as companies would raise wages to secure workers in a tight labor market anyway, while an analysis has showed that rebates for research and development did not lead to expanded R&D investment.

The ruling camp led by the Liberal Democratic Party has already decided to review the special tax measures for fiscal 2026.

Among the changes are to exclude major companies from the scheme to promote wage hikes, while the criteria for eligibility to get tax benefits for research and development will be made stricter.

If these reviews take effect, they are expected to generate around 700 billion yen in tax revenues annually, but part of the funds are expected to be also used to fund cuts in gasoline tax.

