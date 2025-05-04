 Japan Today
politics

Japan, Sri Lanka agree to enhance cooperation of defense forces

1 Comment
COLOMBO

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Sri Lankan Deputy Defense Minister Aruna Jayasekara agreed Sunday to strengthen cooperation between their countries' defense forces to promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Nakatani's visit to Sri Lanka, the second by a Japanese defense minister, underscores the importance Japan places on ties with the island nation, which sits along key shipping lanes, amid China's growing economic and military influence in the region.

During the talks in Colombo, Nakatani expressed his "serious concerns over unilateral attempts to change the status quo," according to the Japanese Defense Ministry, with China's assertiveness in the East and South China seas apparently in mind.

Nakatani also said reinforcing the partnership between the two countries is essential for prosperity in the region amid "increasing uncertainty in the international situation."

The two countries are planning projects to deepen cooperation across all three branches of their defense forces, including inviting the Sri Lanka Army to observe disaster response exercises in Japan and collaborating on the development of air rescue and medical flight capabilities, according to the ministry.

Nakatani also met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya the same day, agreeing on the importance of upholding a free and open maritime order and strengthening defense cooperation to help ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

In 2018, Itsunori Onodera became the first Japanese defense minister to visit the Indian Ocean island, where China and India are vying for influence.

1 Comment
Is Sri Lanka going to blockade China in the event of war? Kind of mystifying how this needs a defense component to the relationship.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

