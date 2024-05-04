 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa shakes hands with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabri in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. Image: AP
politics

Japan, Sri Lanka reaffirm cooperation for fair debt restructuring

0 Comments
COLOMBO

The foreign ministers of Japan and Sri Lanka on Saturday reaffirmed the two countries will work together toward the "transparent and fair" restructuring of the South Asian country's debt, amid concerns over China's alleged "debt-trap" diplomacy.

During talks in Colombo, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa also told her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry that Japan will provide a sonar-equipped ship to help with the creation of oceanographic charts, as part of their efforts to boost maritime collaboration, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Last year, some 20 countries -- led by Japan, France and India -- established the framework for discussions on the course of action for Sri Lanka's debt restructuring. China, Sri Lanka's largest bilateral creditor, attended the meeting last year as an observer.

After running into debt problems, the Indian Ocean island country handed over majority control of the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota to a Chinese state-owned firm in 2017 on a 99-year lease for over $1 billion, and defaulted on its debt in April 2022.

China has often been criticized for employing debt-trap diplomacy, a phrase to describe using loans to developing countries that are ill-equipped to pay them off as leverage to extract concessions from the borrowers.

Kamikawa is on a six-nation trip lasting 11 days through Monday. She has already visited Madagascar, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and France, and she is set to visit Nepal on Sunday.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo