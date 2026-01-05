Japan starts year's 1st day of work amid domestic, diplomatic challenges

Staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and guests attend a ceremony marking the start of trading at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday.

Japan's central and local governments, alongside many businesses, started the year's first day of work on Monday, taking on a range of challenges including strained relations with China and recovery from recent disasters.

In Ishikawa Prefecture's Wajima, still recovering from extensive damage caused by earthquakes and heavy rainfall in 2024, Mayor Shigeru Sakaguchi called on officials to continue reconstruction efforts during a ceremony to kick off the year's first workday.

"I hope to work together with city officials to enable residents to feel the region is recovering and make this year a great one for Wajima," Sakaguchi said.

Demolition of damaged buildings at public expense has almost been completed and applications for public housing will begin in May.

In Oita Prefecture, which experienced a massive fire in its capital city in November, Gov. Kiichiro Sato said at a commencement-of-work ceremony that he is eager to "focus on recovery, including support for maintaining local communities, in cooperation with various related parties."

The fire destroyed 187 buildings and affected around 130 households. While the city plans to build housing for those affected within two years, there are concerns that long-standing community ties could be lost.

Meanwhile at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, the new year came with an early start after North Korea launched ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday.

Japan is scheduled to move forward with several major policies to strengthen its defense capabilities this year, including the deployment of long-range missiles that can strike foreign bases and revisions to three key national security documents.

A senior Self-Defense Forces official said China, which is sensitive to any defense buildup by Japan, "will surely raise objections."

"We must assert what is necessary while responding calmly so as not to lead to accidental conflict," the official said. Sino-Japanese relations have hit a new low amid a diplomatic row over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in November on how Japan might respond to a Taiwan emergency.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange held a ceremony to mark the start of trading in 2026 amid a weak yen and soaring prices, with Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama saying she hopes a strong stock market will help build a stronger economy.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc President Tomoaki Kobayakawa delivered a New Year's address to group company employees at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Touching on the restarting of the No. 6 unit at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, scheduled for Jan 20 and the company's first since the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns, Kobayakawa said, "Restarting is not the goal, but the start," adding that there is no end to safety efforts.

