Japan steps up claim to S Korea-held islets at 'Takeshima Day' event amid tensions

Japan on Friday stepped up its claim to a pair of South Korea-controlled islets amid escalating tensions with its neighbor resulting from disputes over wartime issues.
"It is clear that Takeshima, which has been illegally occupied by South Korea, is our country's inherent territory in light of historical facts and international law," Hiroshi Ando, a Cabinet Office parliamentary vice minister, said of the islands in the Sea of Japan at an annual ceremony hosted by the Shimane prefectural government.
"We will take a firm attitude to convey our country's position to the South Korean side and continue to deal with the matter in a persistent and calm manner," Ando also said.
As part of efforts to demonstrate its position over the islands, called Dokdo in South Korea, the central government has sent a representative of Ando's rank each year since 2013.
In a speech, Shimane Gov Zembee Mizoguchi criticized South Korea, saying it "attempts to make the occupation of Takeshima an established fact through landings by government and parliamentary officials, among other means."
In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a news conference, "Territory and sovereignty are the foundation of a nation. We will continue to relay information at home and abroad so that our country's position will be accurately understood."
The annual ceremony has been held on Feb 22 since 2006 after the prefectural government designated the day as "Takeshima Day" the previous year, a century after Shimane Prefecture declared it had assimilated the islets following Cabinet approval.
The two uninhabited islets, covering a total land area of 0.2 square kilometer, consist of volcanic rock with little vegetation or drinking water. But they are located in a rich fishing ground.
South Korea has stationed security personnel on the disputed islets, located roughly 200 kilometers from either country, since 1954 and taken effective control of them.
The territorial row drew fresh attention after it was recently reported in Japan that South Korean researchers conducted a state-funded survey in waters around the islets and took sediment samples from the seafloor in 2012.
Bilateral ties have already chilled in the wake of South Korean top court rulings in October and November ordering Japanese companies to compensate for what the court recognizes as wartime forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule and an incident in which a South Korean navy vessel allegedly locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol plane in December.
In a move that further worsened diplomatic ties, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee Sang recently called for an apology from Emperor Akihito to resolve a separate historical dispute over women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels.© KYODO
Peter14
As if ties between Japan and South Korea were not bad enough already, now Japan retaliates potentially making things even worse.
The International community is watching both nations and is not impressed with either.
Rather than getting angrier at each other, they both need to get together and discuss things with an open mind and at least attempt to understand each others views. Allowing the past to disrupt the present ensures the future is not as harmonious as it needs to be.
Better to have more friends than more enemies.
Ganbare Japan!
Japan should demand this is settled at ICJ. No more illegal occupation! If SK truly believes they are right then agree to ICJ.
名無しさん
Why do they have to make such a big fuss over these islands. 50 PEOPLE LIVE THERE. 50! LOOK IT UP.
THE WORLD WONT CHANGE BECAUSE YOU WANT TO SAY THE TINY ISLANDS ARE YOURS.
They need to take chill pills. All of them. And maybe take a vacation. On those islands.
rgcivilian1
Japan has as much right as any other country.
papigiulio
In the meantime, tourism is up. Shows you how much the usual people care 2 flicks about international relations. Government and Extreme right crybabies wanna go to war, let them fight it out on some deserted island and leave the rest of us in peace.
Hiro S Nobumasa
This is a bad move by Abe.
Will only bring back images of rampaging sadistic Imperial Japanese troops again.
Black Déjà vu.
browny1
Doesn't matter how many protesters and how many times protests are held, SK will not return the rocks.
Regardless of who's right & who's wrong, they are not possessed by Japan, not controlled by Japan and not manned by Japan.
Which by all accounts indicates that it is SK that possesses, controls and mans them.
So blustering to the natives for points is not going to cut it.
The only thing I can see in Japan's favor is, seeing Abe & Trump are inseperable buddies, why doesn't Abe lean on his mate to pressure the SKoreans to give up the islands. Trump has big influence on the peninsula, so shouldn't be too difficult.
Otherwise I see no positive solution for Japan re this, just more angst, ire, chest puffing/thumping and a waste of valuable time, resources and money, which could all be spent on helping the ordinary good folks of Japan.
Spreading Nippon Kaigi's Law doesn't help the suffering people here.
SJ
The territorial claim of the Japanese government on Takeshima is even comical. Japanese people know what 'Takeshima' literally means: bamboo island 竹島, but there is no bamboo in Takeshima. Has any Japanese here thought about this discrepancy?
There is another small island called 'bamboo island' (Jukdo 竹島 in Korean) at 2 km (1 mile) east of Ulleungdo. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jukdo_(island)
You may see those abundant bamboos there: https://wayfaringflaneur.com/2018/09/02/jukdo%EC%A3%BD%EB%8F%84-bamboo-island/
Long times ago, Japanese fishermen certainly recognized the existence of Jukdo 竹島 near Ulleungdo island. At that time, Takeshima did not designate the Liancourt Rocks, but Jukdo to Japanese fishermen. Both Jukdo and Ulleungo are now Korean territories that Japan and the other countries acknowledge. Now the Japanese government claims the territorial right with a wrong name or a wrong location. Wake up. There is no bamboo in the Japanese 'Takeshima'.
Joe Yan
Time for Japan to show the world Japan is the mature big brother. Give up those useless islands. Who cares
Kenji Fujimori
SAme should be done for Senkaku islands held by the Chinese Senkaku Day
Joeintokyo
What the hell are they scuffling about? They all share the same ideology.
jeancolmar
Seems so-called Takeshima Day is only an excuse for an ultra-rightist orgy--and orgy of impotence.
DaDude
Don't confuse a little protest as the mindset of the entire country. I don't know a single person here harping about some rocks in the sea.
Nasubi
Please don't!!
commanteer
Happens with too much peace. Eventually a generation of children and morons who have never know anything but peace decide war is a good idea. They make good cannon fodder for wicked old politicians.
englisc aspyrgend
Both governments are as bad as each other, instead of working together in light of their real joint interests they scrap like two drunks outside a down at heel bar while a bystander (China) nicks their wallets!
Hiro
Something feel off these few months. Is like the two goverments are purposely picking a fight with each other and escalating things. There seems to be some goal here to intentionally increasing the tension for both sides. Whatever, they can do whatever they want. Hasn't change much anyway after 7decades.
oldman_13
Good for these people.
Japan has tried many times to reason with these South Korean nationalists but has been pointless.
One can only take so much of this nonsense before reacting.
Jtsnose
Japanese and Korean peoples are more similar in race and therefore, cooperate to resolve their differences - perhaps such cooperation can help to promote friendship which will help to resolve more threatening territorial difference as with the Northern territories.
kurisupisu
I know....Janken Hoi......!
IloveCoffee
More provocations from Japan.
marcelito
@Gambare
War over the island is the last resort. But if it happens, Japan will finish it off within days. Even if South Korea is backed up by PRC
And the most idiotic comment of the day trophy goes to.......
talaraedokko
Tell me, other than a few extrmists, who cares? Possession in 9/10 of the law. Are we going to war for this? And suppose Abe / Japan got these islands, then what? Militarize them? Throw a bunch of ultra-nationalists there? I guess prosperity ≠ maturity.
tinawatanabe
These people are Koreans who came to Japan from South Korea for this obstruction.
The_True
@Gambare
tell those same people to go to the northen island to do the same that are just 16 KM from japan coast, i don't think they will, they know who they play with, Russian will sink they boat, the Japanese government knows who they can bully.
Serrano
This is 2019, right? And they're still arguing over these rocks?
showchinmono
Your claim above is merely a kind of layman-level. Check Japan's official stance before you post.
https://www.mofa.go.jp/a_o/na/takeshima/page1we_000057.html
Akie
Japan should give up UNCLOS, and associated EEZ. All these waters are not international waters, it belongs to Northeast Asia. Japan, Koreas, and China should accelerate the process to establish the United States of Northeast Asia, share all Island, waters. Co-ordination, co-prosperity, and co-assistance are our co-goals. That is a demand of future generations.
mmwkdw
Well, folks we've reached a time, after having peace for so long, that we've forgotten the horrors of War, and War somewhat serves our prolonged existence here for our Numbers can only be but limited given the resources we have available.
Tensions are rising between differing Countries, for various reasons, conflict will arise sooner than later, young people will die before their time, and thus we will be back to the equilibrium that allows us to continue. Though given Nuclear weapons, we can sort of end that completely and put and end to us full stop.
Japan's troubles with Korea and China are no different from those of others, it's sooner or later going to spill over into some incident, and one has to wonder regardless who is leading the respective Countries at the time, how it will play out.
India & Pakistan are the first to watch here.... lets see how things prevail.
Black Sabbath
Nationalism.
AlexBecu
This are Japanese Islands illegally occupied by S. Korea, Japan would win in international courts!
S. Korea has been nasty towards Japan on many many issues including settled agreements yet you expect Japan to give up its rights while S. Korea continues to piss on Japan's head and ask for more compensation and apologies, while trying to build statues towards comfort women, trying to change the name of Japan Sea.
Dont give up your rights Japan! not towards an aggressive S. Korea who constantly used Japan as a punching bag.
AlexBecu
Has anyone else noticed how the Japan haters expect Japan to constantly surrender land to either China(Senkaku Islands), to Russia(northern territories), to S. Korea the (Takeshima island).
If you listen to the haters Japan you should constantly give up land and water that belongs to you. Stand up for yourself! No one else will!
sf2k
Japan is just stirring the pot again. This is not how diplomacy works.
Canada and Denmark have a dispute over an island directly in the middle of a strait. We swap flags and either Canadian Whiskey or Danish Schnapps depending on whose troops periodically occupy it. We made a dispute a running gag, waiting for the politicians to figure it out. Quite a different approach
sf2k
Japan is just stirring the pot again. This is not how diplomacy works.
SJ
@showchinmono
Why is the content of the web document so complicated even just regarding naming? When you tell a lie, then the logic becomes complicated.
The Korean name is simply 'Dokdo' 獨島, which originally tried to express the old Korean name of the island 'dol seom', literally meaning 'rock island', by Chinese written characters. In Ulleungdo of Korea, you can see 'Dokdo' when the sky is clean. In Japan, you never can see it, even with a telescope.
I think S. Koreans are also partially responsible for this dispute. They should have never responded seriously to the comical Japanese territorial claim but laughing out loud.
Wake up. The Japanese 'Takeshima' 竹島 is composed of two big rocks 獨, not of bamboos 竹. Tell the Japanese government to come with a correct name first before arguing. Or, do the Japanese leaders believe they can plant and grow bamboos on the two rocks? Good luck!
Samit Basu
@Ganbare Japan!
And Japan in turn should accept Taiwan's challenge at the ICJ instead of running away from it.
@名無しさん
The issue at hand isn't the islets themselves, but the EEZ around it.
Should Japan renounce its claims, the PMZ then formally becomes Korea's EEZ and Korea gets to control most of the sea between Korea and Japan.
You are wondering why the Korean destroyer and coast guard ship were so close to Japanese mainland during the P-1 radar fiasco. That water is currently PMZ administered mutually by Japan and Korea, but becomes Korea's exclusive EEZ should Japan renounce its claim. In other word, Japan loses most of fishing ground.
@Hiro
Korea is not particularly invested in tensions with Japan, but Japan is because of Abe administration's drive to cross out the Article 9.
To cross out Article 9, Abe needs to sell a narrative to Japanese public that Japan is under threat from all sides, and must rearm to defend itself.
@Serrano
It's not really about the rocks, but the EEZ around it.
@AlexBecu
At this point, Japan has less than 1% chance of a win at the ICJ because Korea has accumulated vast amount of Japanese documents proving that Japanese were aware of the Liancourt Rocks belonging to Korea prior to 1905, thanks to Japan's leftwing scholars who provided the Korean government with such material.
Heck, the Imperial Japanese Navy's 1932 navigation chart listed the Liancourt Rocks as under the administration of the Japanese occupation government of Korea, you can't get any more official than that.
Japan has a legal obligation to return the Diaoyu Islands to the Republic of China as per the terms of surrender. Japan's claiming that the Republic of China doesn't exist anymore.
As for the Kurils, they were Russian to begin with until the Russo-Japanese War and then reverted back to the Soviet Union/Russia following Japan's surrender.
As for the Liancourt Rocks, this was never Japanese territory, it was listed as a Korean territory even during Japanese occupation of Korea, and Japanese fishermen paid fishing tax to the Korean government to fish there from 1900~1904.
melonbarmonster
You can stand on Ulleungdo and stare at Dokdo. No Japan did not discover and claim them 1905 terra nullis in 1905 which just happens to be 5 years before Japan invades Korea. Japan really needs to get rid of this rabid neo-fascist, right wing nuts. Unfortunately, they're running the roost at the moment.
Ex_Res
Better to have more friends than more enemies.
As the Heidi period draws to a close it's meaning "achieve peace" is looking very hollow.
SJ
This document of the Japanese government never mentions the real bamboo island, Jukdo, located 2 km east of Ulleung island. Jukdo is one of popular destinations for tourism in Korea. It will be a good idea for Japanese people to visit the real Takeshima as an celebrating event for the Japanese Takeshima Day. You will be surprised at the ubiquitousness of bamboo there. I hope the Takeshima day will boost tourism in Jukdo, the real bamboo island.
http://www.koreatriptips.com/en/tourist-attractions/2358793
https://www.gettyimages.co.nz/videos/island-of-jukdo
Ex_res, I thought Heidi was a little girl living in the Alps? Just goes to show you can always learn something new :)