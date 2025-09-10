 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli strike, in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. Image: UGC via AP
politics

Japan strongly criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas in Qatar

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Wednesday strongly criticized Israel for its airstrike targeting leaders of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Qatar, saying its actions endangered stability in the Middle East.

"At a time when serious diplomatic efforts are underway by countries including Qatar to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and secure the releases of hostages, Israel's attack hinders those efforts, threatens Qatar's sovereignty and security, and endangers regional stability," top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"Japan strongly condemns" Israel's actions, the chief cabinet secretary said at a regular press conference in Tokyo.

Israel targeted top-level Hamas officials in Doha on Tuesday. Qatar has been a key diplomatic player in the Middle East and is mediating peace talks between Hamas and Israel.

The current conflict in the Palestinian region began after the militant group Hamas launched an attack in Israel and took hostages in October 2023, prompting massive Israeli retaliation. Many people in the Gaza Strip are facing starvation as the conflict continues.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Well done Japan.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Must back with sanctions

3 ( +3 / -0 )

WHY should American taxpayers keep funding Israel, when they repeatedly act recklessly and escalate Middle East tensions, drag us into their conflicts, while giving NOTHING in return? For way too long now, the U.S. has funneled billions of taxpayer dollars into the Jewish state that does absolutely nothing for us but continues to expect our money. Commonsense accountability demands we ask: what exactly are we actually getting for all this "aid?"

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo