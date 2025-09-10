Japan strongly criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas in Qatar

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli strike, in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

The Japanese government on Wednesday strongly criticized Israel for its airstrike targeting leaders of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Qatar, saying its actions endangered stability in the Middle East.

"At a time when serious diplomatic efforts are underway by countries including Qatar to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and secure the releases of hostages, Israel's attack hinders those efforts, threatens Qatar's sovereignty and security, and endangers regional stability," top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"Japan strongly condemns" Israel's actions, the chief cabinet secretary said at a regular press conference in Tokyo.

Israel targeted top-level Hamas officials in Doha on Tuesday. Qatar has been a key diplomatic player in the Middle East and is mediating peace talks between Hamas and Israel.

The current conflict in the Palestinian region began after the militant group Hamas launched an attack in Israel and took hostages in October 2023, prompting massive Israeli retaliation. Many people in the Gaza Strip are facing starvation as the conflict continues.

© KYODO