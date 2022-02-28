Japan considering sanctions on Belarus over its support for Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday Japan is considering imposing sanctions on Belarus for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a move that would be in line with steps by the United States and other countries.
"Belarus is supporting Russian military actions, and we strongly condemn it. We intend to promptly reach a conclusion" regarding sanctions, Kishida said at a session of the House of Councillors' Budget Committee.
In the same session, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan is considering "measures against individuals, including senior government officials" of Belarus.
Belarus has close ties with Russia and its territory has served as an entry point for Russian forces invading Ukraine. The United States and Britain have already decided to sanction Belarusian individuals and entities.
Kishida also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for putting Russia's nuclear forces on high alert, saying, "It is risky behavior that further destabilizes the situation."
He said Japan will swiftly move to freeze assets of Putin and consider its next move regarding sanctions by considering how the situation evolves.
Japan, which has already decided on a slew of sanctions against Russia, including export curbs, said Sunday it will additionally exclude some Russian banks from a key international payment system known as SWIFT, joining efforts by the other Group of Seven members.© KYODO
Fighto!
Belarus is a despicable nation with a Russian puppet regime. Approving and taking part in the war of terror on independent Ukraine. Shame on them.
Not much to consider : Hit them with all the same sanctions that their master Russia has rightly been given.
Simian Lane
the cowardly Belarusian and his sordid peace deal venue, with its long red curtains, silver cutlery, long table with bottles of mineral water on it, etc., - while putin’s conscripts edge closer to Kiev. Both of them are halfway into hell already and sweating.
Larr Flint
Putin became delusional, he is too proud to admit he lost the war against Ukraine and might use NUCLEAR WEAPONS as a last resort weapon to save his face.
Let's hope he will come to his sense before it will be too late.
indigo
Kishida will send origami to Ukrainian
Ah_so
Belarus is what he hopes Ukraine will become - a passive client state of Russia. In every practical sense, it is a much under control of the Russian government as any part of Russia.
Peter14
Belarus is complicit and assisting in the invasion so it should be sanctioned and trade cut off.
Let them then complain about "unfair" treatment.
zichi
The only difference between the Putin and Lukashenko is that Putin as more weapons.
Seth M
Kishida has no idea what he's doing. We need Abe now, he has a personal tie with Putin
Monty
Lukashenko is on the same insane brain level like Putin.
Zero difference!
German news said, that today they expecting Belarus Parashut Fighters will enter the Ukraine.
I hope the Ukranians shoot them in their asses before they reach the ground.
stormcrow
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko looks and behaves more like Mussolini every day. It’s almost like seeing history repeat itself. I wonder what’s in it for Belarus for supporting Russia’s naked aggression against its peaceful & much smaller neighbor?
tooheysnew
Lukashenko needs to be targeted as well.
He was close to being kicked out of office & needed Putin’s help to survive.
Belarus should be given the same warning as Putin gave the west - if any Belarusian soldier enters Ukraine, it’s game on.
AprilLee
and cut Russia off from Swift and send LNG to Europe and much more.
Udondashi
The press has claimed the missile strike against civilians are from Russian Army, however, what does Russia to benefit from it?
But I know someone who has a lot to benefit from it.