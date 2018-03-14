Japan surprised at Tillerson's dismissal as U.S. secretary of state

Japanese government officials expressed surprise late Tuesday after the White House announced U.S. President Donald Trump had dismissed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and named Central Intelligence Agency chief Mike Pompeo as his replacement.
"It's a surprise, but Japan-U.S. ties won't be shaken. Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe and Trump have a close relationship, so it's no problem," a source close to Abe said.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono had been planning a trip to the United States later this week to hold talks with Tillerson about the latest developments in North Korea.
A source close to Kono quoted him as saying he wants to go ahead with his trip as planned and has instructed his staff to make that happen.
"We can't put the North Korea issue on the back burner. It's exactly times like these that I need to visit the United States," the source quoted Kono as saying.
The personnel change comes ahead of a planned summit in the coming months between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set to be the first-ever meeting between a sitting U.S. leader and a North Korean one.
According to a Japanese government source, Trump and Tillerson are said to have been at odds with each other over how to deal with North Korea.
Pompeo "holds a stance of pushing ahead with the U.S.-North Korea summit, and his thinking is close to Trump's," the source said.© KYODO
Michael Jackson
"You're fired!"
MarkX
Obviously the Japanese leaders have no clue what is going on the Trump's gov't. People have been leaving or pushed out at such a fast pace, it makes your head spin. Tillerson has been on thin ice for a while, so this should not come as much of a surprise to anybody. Hell. I'm surprised he made it, or stayed this long.
Akie
MarkX, if Abe has a clue, his govt wouldn't be surprised at all.
Laguna
Remember when Trump tweeted:
Ha ha! What a rube Tillerson was - thinking negotiating with Kim could be productive. Only a complete fool would conclude so! (Trump treated Tillerson atrociously, continuously, even through his firing. No one of any caliber will want to work for this administration.)
Seriously, the rapid removal of the adults in the room is growing increasingly alarming. Pompeo is nothing but a toady who would agree that the sun rises in the west if Trump said so. We'll see other heads roll soon. Ominous clouds on the near horizon.
cracaphat
And the moron as Tillerson aptly called him,didn't even have the courtesy to tell him personally,even over the phone.Got one of his lackeys to do the deed.You just can't buy class.What a dipstick the dotard is.
Aly Rustom
Keep dreaming Abe.
Trump pulled out of the TPP even after you begged him to keep the US in. He's unilaterally announced that he's going to meet with Fat Boy Kim without consulting you, AND he's announced tariffs on Steel and Aluminum exempting Canada and Mexico but not Japan.
Yeah a real close relationship between a Shar Pei and its master.
simon g
Abe and Trump have a close relationship, until Trump hears the word no. Oh that's right Abe can't say no to Trump. Carry on.
serendipitous1
Trump appointed Tillerson then left him out of the loop most of the time. Hope Tillerson writes a book about his time in office. The title could be, 'Working with a f***ing moron.'
Matt Hartwell
Who in their right mind would work for Trump? Tillerson obviously didn't know who he was dealing with. I've never seen a more chaotic approach to government than under Trump. Firing people over twitter. So incredibly weak and lame.
borscht
The CheetoMan also once said he would hire only the best and he would ‘drain the swamp.’ So far he’s fired ‘the best’ or ‘the best’ have quit working for the Moron-in-Chief. As for ‘draining the swamp’ – more lobbyists work for Fake45 than any real president; more billionaires are making laws that benefit more billionaires than ever before (even under Nixon who resigned or Clinton who was impeached).
And, of course, The Orange one has played golf 25% of his time so far. Remember when he said he would be Too Busy Working for You, to play golf?
SaikoPhysco
Trump's biggest problem is... well, yes, he himself. Donald, being the type that believes he is smart, is too dumb to realize that he is not. He knows just enough to get by and bullies others to get what he wants... if he does not get it, yes, they're fired. Now that said, many of the problems that face the USA are simple one's and do require a brainless ballsy buffoon to which Donnie boy is well suited.