Japan suspects yet another N Korean sanctions breach at sea

Japan has discovered another North Korean tanker it suspects of transferring goods with a vessel in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
It was the fourth time Japan has suspected such an illegal transfer in recent weeks and comes as the Trump administration and key Asian allies prepare to expand interceptions of ships suspected of violating sanctions on North Korea.
North Korea last year conducted dozens of missile launches and its sixth and largest nuclear test as it pursues its goal of developing a nuclear armed missile capable of reaching the United States, triggering deeper U.N. Security Council sanctions.
The North Korean-flagged tanker "Chon Ma San", designated by the United States as a sanction target, was spotted by a Japanese surveillance plane with the Maldivian-flagged tanker"Xin Yuan 18" some 250 km (156 miles) east of Shanghai on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said in a release.
"Judging from the fact that the two vessels lay alongside each other with their lights turned on at night, both vessels could have been engaged in some type of activity," the release said.
"Following a comprehensive assessment, the government of Japan strongly suspects that they conducted ship-to-ship transfers" banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions, it said.
In the latest attempt to defuse the crisis over North Korea's weapons programmes, South Korea urged Washington and Pyongyang to give ground to allow for talks and U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated he would negotiate with North Korea, but only under the right conditions.
Washington on Friday slapped sanctions on dozens more companies and vessels linked to North Korea's shipping trade and urged the United Nations to blacklist a list of entities, a move it said was aimed at shutting down North Korea's illicit maritime smuggling activities to obtain oil and sell coal.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
16 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
So? Just "observing" and "reporting" is not going to stop NK from continuing to thumb their noses at UN sanctions. Kim and his lackeys are not going to suffer, it's the people who are and will continue to do so.
Why not just send out some of those Japanese destroyers and stop them? Right don't want to escalate the problem, and become a target.
Another case where Japan wants someone else to do the dirty work!
macv
leave NK alone
cleo
I don't get this. Of course NK is going try and get the things it needs, by going under cover of darkness and being secretive is need be.
Isn't it the 'Maldivian-flagged tanker"Xin Yuan 18" some 250 km (156 miles) east of Shanghai' that should be being accused of breaking sanctions?
I in no way approve of NK's policies and actions, but I don't see how increasingly rigid strong-arm tactics on the part of the rest of the world (=the US) is going to persuade them that everyone just wants to get along peacefully. Rather than acting like the North Wind trying to blow the man's overcoat off, why not be like the Sun, shining ever warmer until the man removes and discards the overcoat of his own accord?
Donald Trump reiterated he would negotiate with North Korea, but only under the right conditions.
I haven't heard him say anything so far about negotiating. All I've heard is demands for NK to unilaterally denuclearise (like Libya did?) and threats of 'bloody noses', 'fire and fury' and 'total destruction'. And a gamut of personal insults guaranteed to bring Kim to the negotiating table eager and willing to listen to the wisdom that drips from Trump's mouth (not) - 'Little Rocket Man', 'sick puppy', 'a bad dude', 'maniac'.
ThePBot
Do people really expect (or want) North Korea to starve to death?
Ganbare Japan!
No. But the NK people now have the chance to rise up against the Kim monarchy, and welcome in democracy led by the worlds two leaders in democracy,USA and Japan. Or continue supporting the Kim despots. The choice is theirs.And Japan-USA will not accept ANY nation caught out trading food or goods with NK, like China, Iran or Russia.
AgentX
Send in Team America!
dcog9065
NK won't stop skirting sanctions any time soon unless these sanctions are properly enforced. If NK continues to do this, they should be seized and boarded by the coastguard or navy. If the crew provides armed resistance, they should be destroyed. Sanctions without proper enforcement is the same as no sanctions
cucashopboy
No. But the NK people now have the chance to rise up against the Kim monarchy, and welcome in democracy led by the worlds two leaders in democracy,USA and Japan. Or continue supporting the Kim despots. The choice is theirs.And Japan-USA will not accept ANY nation caught out trading food or goods with NK, like China, Iran or Russia.
Considering the timidity of the Japanese people (who don't live in a dictatorship) when it comes to challenging their superiors on unjust matters (poor working conditions being just one example), I think you're being unrealistic to expect the North Korean people to rise up as a mass and otherthrow the government.
marcelito
But the NK people now have the chance to rise up against the Kim monarchy
Yeah right.....with what, bamboo sticks...would you?
Welcome in democracy led by the worlds two leaders in democracy,USA and Japan.
Japan - a world leader in democracy?...Well, thats new...Japan,s version of one party " democracy" is certainly not " world leading " by any means.
Goodlucktoyou
These sanctions are paramount to human rights abuse.
macv
As a young man a US Navy brat full of optimism I experienced the US atrocities in its wars in SE Asia that saddened me deeply. I moved to Japan in the 70's. I tired of reading all the negative crap about NK so contacted Chongryong, met some of their reps, began volunteer activities at their schools and as a career guidance advisor at their University. What future do they have to look forward to upon graduation? I took my daughters and some gifts along was welcomed by teachers and kids. It's not their fault they were born in a difficult situation basically the great grandchildren of slaves. Better than aggression IMO
quercetum
True. There are surely other ways of de isolating and building a relationship with NK.
DAaron
I feel horrible for the NK people but the fact of the matter is that their leader is a lunatic and a serious threat, the sanctions need to be in place and enforced until Rocket Man starts feeling the effects. Until then any ship that is caught illegally transferring goods should be sunk.
Scrote
It's the Chinese and Russians who are breaking the sanctions; they are the ones who should be admonished.
gelendestrasse
All should be admonished. And, since China and Russia are both supposed to be responsible members of the security council maybe they should be admonished twice.
Halwick
That's exactly what DPRK has been doing to their own people. Remember that defecting soldier with the tapeworms in his intestine? Makes you wonder what the DPRK government has been "feeding" its people.
When North Korea was firing missiles over Japan, you were among the many who opposed military action and supported sanctions. Now you are saying sanctions are human rights abuse? Where were you while DPRK was committing genocide, mass murders and other human rights abuses against their own people?
I suppose you want continuation of the DPRK regime?
Gambare, I'd like to see the NK people overthrow their totalitarian-human-rights-abuser regime. But first you have to remove Kim Jong-Un and the DPRK regime. The only way to remove the DPRK regime is through coercive military action, led by the UN/US/SK. With a new democratic NK government in place, then there can be a democratic Unified Korea.
But as long as Kim and DPRK is in power, that ain't gonna happen.