Japan's Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, left, and Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson arrive for a bilateral meeting at the Maritime History Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday. Image: Caisa Rasmussen/TT News Agency via AP
Japan, Sweden agree to promote defense equipment cooperation

STOCKHOLM

The defense ministers of Japan and Sweden agreed Thursday to promote defense equipment and technology cooperation, the Japanese government said, as they face increasingly severe security challenges.

During talks in Stockholm, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told his Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson that Tokyo backs the Scandinavian state's "strategically big decision" to join NATO, according to the Defense Ministry.

In March, Sweden became the U.S.-led transatlantic alliance's 32nd member and departed from longtime policies of neutrality and military nonalignment, following the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kihara and Jonson also pledged to deepen bilateral relations through their collaboration in supporting Kyiv and high-level exchanges between defense officials, the ministry said.

Based on the idea that the security of the Indo-Pacific region and Europe is indivisible, Japan has been working to boost its ties with NATO in recent years amid China's intensifying military activities as well as the Russian war in Ukraine.

Before visiting Sweden, Kihara has said he and his counterparts from Britain and Italy affirmed their "strong commitment" to the trilateral program of jointly developing a next-generation fighter jet by 2035 in their meeting in London on Tuesday.

This means Japan buying Swedish defense equipment, not the other way around. There is nothing of Japanese make that Sweden would want.

On the other hand, former defense minister Ishiba Shigeru is a big fan of Gripen, and promoted scrapping expensive US fighters like F-35 and buying hundreds of Gripens instead for less money.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

