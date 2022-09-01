Japan, Taiwan to begin talks on evacuation plans if China invades

Japanese lawmakers and Taiwan's government have agreed to begin talks on how to evacuate Japan's citizens in the event of a possible Chinese invasion of the island, a politician said Thursday.
The agreement was reached when a delegation of Japanese lawmakers made a trip to Taiwan in August, weeks after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the third-highest-ranking official of the nation, visited the self-ruled island.
As Japan has no diplomatic ties with democratic Taiwan, the delegation will act in lieu of the country's government, which cannot have direct contact with the island's administration, lower house lawmaker Minoru Kihara told Kyodo News.
In the wake of Pelosi's visit, Beijing carried out large-scale military drills in areas encircling Taiwan in retaliation for attempts by Washington and the island to bolster their cooperation in the security and economic fields.
Kihara, secretary general of a cross-party group of legislators dedicated to strengthening Japan-Taiwan relations, was a member of the delegation to the island that China regards as a renegade province to be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary.
More than 20,000 Japanese citizens live in Taiwan. Japan usually sends Self-Defense Forces aircraft to evacuate its nationals in an emergency in another nation, but it is uncertain whether they can land on the island, which China claims as its territory.
While private aircraft and ships could be used for evacuation before a Chinese invasion, comprehensive discussion about the issue has not been conducted between Japanese lawmakers and Taiwan's high-ranking officials, according to Kihara.
As the Foreign Ministry cannot officially negotiate with Taiwan, Japanese lawmakers and businesses would engage with the island's ministerial-level officials at closed-door meetings about basics regarding pre- and post-Chinese invasion-related evacuation scenarios.
During his visit to Taiwan for three days through Aug. 24, Kihara, along with Keiji Furuya, head of the cross-party group, met with Taiwan's officials such as Premier Su Tseng-chang and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.
Communist-led China and Taiwan have been governed separately since they split in 1949 as the result of a civil war.
Tokyo cut diplomatic ties with Taipei and established them with Beijing in 1972, but Japan and Taiwan have boosted private-sector-led economic relations and people-to-people exchanges in a wide variety of areas, ranging from education, art and sports to health care.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Erik Morales
This is a very real threat. I predict that if this happens the US will give free citizenship to all 25 million fleeing Taiwanese.
Hiro
Is there a need though? Taiwan is a small island. The moment China large military attack, it will be quickly over by taking out military targets. Is not like they will target civilians. I doubt Taiwan would even have the time at that moment to help with the evacuating of japanese citizens. Usually the safest option is just to hang tight and wait till it's over. Why run?
Samit Basu
There is no time to evacuate once the invasion starts.
Taiwan will fall within 1 week of the commencement of the PLA invasion. Taiwan is no Ukraine, Taiwanese have no will power to defend themselves and looks more like the fall of Saigon and Kabul than Ukrainian resistance.
Of course there is a long build-up lead time ahead of the invasion, but the invasion itself will be swift and brief.
The best Japan can do is to evacuate Japanese citizens via chartered airliners and ferries during this lead time, then negotiate the evacuation of any surviving Japanese citizens after PLA completes the conquest of Taiwan.
Samit Basu
@Erik Morales
No, just select Taiwanese semiconductor executives and engineers to run TSMC fabs in the US. Those people will be airlifted out to Okinawa then to the US.
The rest will have to stay in China and swap their passports to the red one that reads "People's Republic of China".
Toshihiro
Beijing won't be taking this lying down, that's for sure. I think this is an indirect message to China that Japan is taking the cross-strait situation more seriously. But I have to agree with the above commenters though, Taiwan can sure put up a fight, but this isn't a Ukraine and the defenders are basically trapped in a kill box that can hopefully prevent any successful landing operation by the PLA. What I am looking out for is the contingency plans by the US and other regional powers should a cross-strait war begin.