Japan tariff negotiator to ask U.S. to implement lower auto duties swiftly

Japan's top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said Wednesday he is planning to visit Washington this week to request the swift implementation of lower auto tariffs and special treatment to reduce the burden of "reciprocal" tariffs.

The minister in charge of economic revitalization will visit the United States from Thursday through Saturday.

"The honest and prompt implementation of the trade agreement between Japan and the United States is of utmost importance," Akazawa said at a press conference.

The two countries agreed on July 22 that so-called reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods as well as those on automobiles would be set at 15 percent, which was confirmed on Aug. 7, but the date they will go into effect has yet to be set.

