 Japan Today
G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Cape Town
A man walks at the Cape Town International Convention Centre during day two of the four day G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, February 25, 2025. REUTERS/Nic Bothma Image: Reuters/Nic Bothma
politics

Japan tells G20 free, open trade crucial for global growth

3 Comments
By Leika Kihara
CAPE TOWN

Japan told its G20 counterparts that free, open and rules-based trade was important to sustain global economic growth, a senior finance ministry official told reporters on the sidelines of a gathering of the group's finance leaders on Wednesday.

Japan also called on G20 members to take "highly predictable" economic policies and bear in mind the spillovers its policies could have on other countries, the official said, warning of the negative impact policy uncertainty could have on private-sector activity.

The official made the remarks after attending the first day of the G20 finance leaders' gathering in Cape Town.

A number of finance ministers skipped the G20 gathering, and other top officials curtailed trips to a meeting marred by disputes over the main issues of climate, debt and inequality.

The absence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent complicated policymakers' task of seeking clues on how Washington's threats of higher tariffs could affect the global economy and financial markets.

3 Comments
Wonder if the free and open trade agreement includes abolishing the 777% tariff on imported rice. No, didn’t think so.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Wonder if the free and open trade agreement includes abolishing the 777% tariff on imported rice. No, didn’t think so.

Japan want other countries to be open, while imposing tariffs to other countries while make own citizen suffering.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Japan want other countries to be open, while imposing tariffs to other countries while make own citizen suffering.

spot on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

