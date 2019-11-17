Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kono tells U.S. no one could be optimistic about North Korea

1 Comment
BANGKOK

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono told his U.S. and South Korea counterparts on Sunday that"no one could be optimistic about North Korea," shortly after Washington and Seoul announced plans to postpone upcoming military drills in a bid to encourage stalled peace efforts.

"No one could be optimistic about North Korea. North Korea has repeatedly launched more than 20 missiles this year, including new types of ballistic missiles, as well as a submarine-launched ballistic missile," Kono said at the opening of a so-called "trilateral" meeting of the defense chiefs in Bangkok, before news media were escorted from the room.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why doesn’t Taro want to give peace a chance?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Things to Look for When Choosing a Japanese Language School

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Crash Course in Japan’s Blood Type Theory

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Daikanyama: A Guide To Tokyo’s Little Brooklyn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon