Japan tells U.S. that Biden's 'xenophobia' comment is regrettable

Japan has described as "regrettable" U.S. President Joe Biden's comment that "xenophobia" is stifling the Asian nation's economic growth, the top government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Last week Biden said "xenophobia" in economies from China to Japan and India was hobbling their growth, while arguing at a Washington fund-raising event that migration has been good for the U.S. economy.
"We lodged representations to the United States that the comment was not based on the correct understanding of Japan's policy and regrettable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular news conference, without elaborating.
Hayashi was quick to add, however, that Japan's ties with its security ally the United States were more solid than ever, and Tokyo will strive to make them even stronger.
"One of the reasons why our economy's growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants." Biden had told the event to raise funds for his 2024 re-election campaign.
"Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong."
Japan, which prides its homogeneity, has long been reticent about immigration, although its falling birthrates and a rapidly aging population point to an acute labor shortage in the coming decades.
Asked in a Newsweek interview published last week if he was interested in encouraging immigration to reverse the population decline, Kishida said Japan must consider inviting skilled workers, but ruled out a full-fledged immigration program.
"For highly capable and motivated workers to be invited into Japan to provide support to Japanese society is what we would like to enable," Kishida said.
"There are still some in Japanese society who are resistant to the idea of continuous, indefinite immigration of labor from overseas."© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Garthgoyle
Ahh, boohoo. They're still butthurt about this comment? Dang.
By the way, how's that cheap labor program going on?
Fighto!
Still waiting for the apology from President Biden. There are around 1.5 million Americans of Japanese origin - and many of them do vote, Mr. President.
Well stated by Kishida. Inviting highly-skilled and super-motivated foreign guest workers into Japan to assist Japanese people and society for several years is the best solution. Since there is no "labor shortage" in reality, probably 800.000 over 5 years - as planned - is too high. In any case, if Japanese society really was xenophobic, none of these foreign workers would be permitted to ply their trade in Japan.
Michael Machida
"Xenophobia is stifling the Asian nation's economic growth..."
Sounds about right.
Yrral
Japan pride itself as being a second class,at the mercy of the US
Yrral
American Japanese do not think like you,they think like American
tokyo_m
"Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they're xenophobic."
Reads like a simple statement of fact to me.
Moskollo
In the uk and us two of the most welcoming countries in the world crime is out of control, it’s unsafe to walk the streets at night, kids are killing kids with knives, drugs are rife-Biden thinks Japan should aspire to be like that?
Mr Kishida should be very cautious about opening Japan’s borders to all and sundry, what makes Japanese society so wonderful is that it’s not like those countries, if it becomes more multi cultural all the problems that come with it will be here in Japan-and once the box has been opened it’s very difficult to shut it closed again..
/dev/random
Tell us more about Japan, where you have never been, its culture, which you never experienced, and its people, of which you know none.
Yrral
Mich,a country where people look forward to joining suicide pact
Yrral
I walk the street every day,with no incident
CAPTAIN
Agree, but if they don't take a slow and steady approach now, I'm afraid this is what will happen. They may feel the pressure to ramp up and will definitely lead to disaster. And the Japan we all know and love will be gone. Slow methodic approach should be the focus.