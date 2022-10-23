Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan temporarily closes Haiti embassy as security worsens

TOKYO

Japan has temporarily closed its embassy in Haiti due to the worsening security and humanitarian situation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Haiti is facing acute fuel shortages due to a blockade by a coalition of gangs that are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, with economic activity coming to a halt and many hospitals forced to close or curtail their operations.

It is unclear how soon the embassy will reopen, a ministry official said.

Japan has been urging its citizens not to travel to Haiti for any reason and for nationals who already there to leave the country immediately.

