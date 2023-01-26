Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A crater of an explosion is seen next to a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: AP/Roman Hrytsyna
politics

Japan tightens Russia sanctions after deadly missile strikes in Ukraine

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan tightened sanctions against Russia on Friday following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities.

The decision comes after Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine killing at least 11 people on Thursday following a pledge by Germany and the United States to supply tanks that could help Ukraine counter any new Russian offensive.

"In light of the situation surrounding Ukraine and to contribute to international efforts to secure peace, Japan will implement export bans in line with other major nations," the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry said in a release.

Among the new sanctions, Japan will prohibit shipments of items to 49 organizations in Russia from Feb. 3 that could be used to enhance its military capability.

Those will include products ranging from water cannons, gas exploration equipment and semiconductor equipment to vaccines, X-ray inspection equipment, explosives and robots, the ministry said.

Japan will also freeze the assets of a three entities and 22 individuals in Russia, including aircraft company JSC Irkut Corp, surface-to-air missile maker MMZ Avangard, deputy defense minister Mikhail Mizintsev and justice minister Konstantin Chuychenko, along with 14 pro-Moscow individuals related to the "annexation" of parts of southeastern Ukraine region.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sanctions on medical equipment , what can be more peaceful? What can contribute more to international efforts to secure peace?!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I would much prefer this joke of a gov't would work on making our lives better than involving itself in a situation it has no business in.

But what better way to deflect on how incompetent it is with Kishidakun at the wheel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What can contribute more to international efforts to secure peace?!

Glad you asked. A complete Russian withdrawl, the return of all occupied Ukrainian territory, $300 billion towards rebuilding Ukraine and the surrender of suspected Russian war criminals.

And a heartfelt, 'Sorry' to the people of Ukraine too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel