Japan leans toward Hiroshima as G7 summit location for 2023: sources

Japan is considering Hiroshima, one of the two atomic-bombed Japanese cities in World War II, as the most viable location to host a summit of the Group of Seven nations next year under its presidency, government sources said Friday.

The choice of Hiroshima is seen as fitting to stress the importance of peace after Russia's aggression in Ukraine and its threat of using nuclear weapons, the sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been pushing for nuclear disarmament as a politician elected from a constituency in the western Japanese city, which was devastated by a U.S.-dropped atomic bomb on Aug 6, 1945, that killed an estimated 140,000 by the end of that year.

Among other cities that have come forward to possibly host the G7 summit, Fukuoka also remains a favorable location due to security reasons and the availability of accommodation facilities, the sources said.

Japan will step up preparations by with consulting other nations, with a final decision expected before this year's G7 summit slated for late June at Schloss Elmau, a German castle resort in the Bavarian Alps.

Kishida has acknowledged "various challenges" before taking political leaders from overseas to the atomic-bombed city. In making a decision on the summit location, he also needs to address potential criticism at home that he is favoring his constituency.

Gaining support from other G7 members, especially nuclear powers Britain, France and the United States, holds the key.

Some in the U.S. government have backed Japan's idea to choose Hiroshima as the summit location, the sources said.

"It's meaningful for the G7 leaders to gather in the atomic-bombed city to warn against the use of nuclear weapons at this time," a person close to Kishida said, as Western nations have shown objection to the nuclear threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Ukrainian crisis.

As foreign minister, Kishida played a key role in realizing a visit to Hiroshima in 2016 by then U.S. President Barack Obama.

Kishida has said the government will study the feasibility of each candidate site and aim to gain support from the public for its decision.

Japan has hosted six G7 summits so far and the previous gathering was held in Mie Prefecture in 2016. The G7 consists of Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

